Arsenal miss out on transfer as Premier League club strike agreement for defender: Reports

Arsenal's hopes of signing a strong left-back have been dealt a major blow as Bologna fullback Aaron Hickey is reportedly set to join Brentford. The Gunners were reportedly targeting the Scotsman this summer but will have to find options elsewhere.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Hickey is all set to seal a move to Premier League club Brentford.

Arsenal signed Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna last summer and have been pleased with his performances and work-rate. Mikel Arteta was planning to strengthen his squad depth at the expense of the Serie A club once again by signing their left-back (via Football London).

However, Brentford have won the race for his signature, according to Romano. Thomas Frank's side are going to pay £14 million along with some add-ons to acquire the Scottish player's services on a five-year deal. Hickey, 20, is expected to undergo his medical by next week.

Arsenal were expecting to sign the Bologna man to provide their first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney with some tough competition. The Scotland international has been the Gunners' first-choice left-back since signing for the club from Celtic in 2019. However, his absence through frequent injuries has proved costly on occasions.

Last season, the Gunners signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica to provide cover for Tierney. However, he failed to prove his credentials as a solid back-up, committing errors in defense and leaving the backline too vulnerable at times.

Arsenal could lose out on yet another defensive target

While the Gunners have reportedly missed out on signing Hickey, they remain in the race for Ajax's versatile defender Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine can play both as a centre-back and left-back and is believed to be a priority signing for Mikel Arteta. However, Arsenal risk losing Martinez to Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the 24-year-old's relationship with his former manager Erik ten Hag could prove key in this saga. He also reported that the Old Trafford side's official proposal to the Dutch club is better than what the Gunners have offered.

The Argentine remains keen on a move to the Premier League and it is likely that we will see him play for one of these two English giants next season.

