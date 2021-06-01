Arsenal name their price for out-of-favour England youngster amid Watford interest - Reports

Arsenal's Premier League rivals Watford have been through a rollercoaster of emotion over the last number of seasons. They have been jumping between the Championship and the Premier League. Arsenal guaranteed the Hornets' relegation following an Emiliano Martinez masterclass last season. Since then, the club have come roaring back into the Premier League following a second-placed finish in England's second division.

According to The Sun, Watford have shown a keen interest in signing Arsenal's homegrown youngster Eddie Nketiah. The 22-year-old will now be entering the main developmental stage of his career but he is struggling for game time under Mikel Arteta. The Spanish manager inevitably prefers the more experienced duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in rotation.

The Sun claim that Arsenal would listen to offers around the £15m mark. As a newly promoted side, this fee might be a bit steep but it's a value that is fitting for a player of Nketiah's quality.

The deals of both Eddie Nketiah & Alexandre Lacazette are set to expire next summer. If there is movement there, Arsenal will consider targeting a #9 - although the presence of Gabriel Martinelli & Folarin Balogun complicates matters. [@TheAthleticUK] #afc — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 31, 2021

Arsenal open to offers for Eddie Nketiah

Nketiah has become renowned for popping up in the right places at the right time in both the Europa League and on international duty. The striker loves to find pockets of space and his finishing is calm and composed. This makes him the perfect long-term candidate to replace Troy Deeney at Watford as he gets on a bit now, although there will be some fuel left in the tank.

Nketiah will be a big loss as far as Arsenal are concerned but they only have themselves to blame. He is coming to an age where he needs guaranteed football, especially with the World Cup fast approaching next year. That is looking increasingly unlikely for him at Arsenal, as the Gunners are in the market for newer attacking options.

Eddie Nketiah is going to do a Willock and prove everyone wrong, I'm 200% on this. — PME 🚭 (get KROENKE out) (@mariEscobarStan) May 25, 2021

Nketiah would have much more of a chance at Watford but who knows? He could end up blossoming like Serge Gnabry or Joe Willock after they left Arsenal.