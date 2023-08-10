Arsenal new boy Jurrien Timber makes hilarious claim when asked about his best playing position

Arsenal new signing Jurrien Timber has made a hilarious claim when asked about his best playing position in defence. Timber, 22, has completed a £40 million plus £5 million add-ons move from Ajax this summer.

The youngster was played as a left-back in the FA Community Shield clash against Manchester City on Sunday (August 6), which the Gunners won on penalties. Timber was asked about his best playing position in an interview with Sky Sports, to which he replied:

“I don't want to say because I don't want the coach to know it! *chuckles*. I'm happy if I can play to be honest! It doesn't matter where the coach wants to put me. I will do my best and give everything I can.”

Timber has gained the reputation of being one of the best ball-playing defenders in European football. Arsenal, despite having the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior, added the Dutch player to their ranks.

He's versatile across the backline, as apart from being a central defender, Timber can also play as a full-back.

How Jurrien Timber reacted to Arsenal's win against Manchester City in Community Shield

The Gunners and Manchester City played out an entertaining game in the Community Shield. After Cole Palmer had given the English champions the lead 13 minutes from time, Leandro Trossard's deflected goal in the 11th minute of injury time for Mikel Arteta's side forced penalties.

The Gunners won the ensuing shootout 4-1, with City's Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missing their efforts, while Arsenal converted all of theirs. Speaking about what the win meant, Timber told Sky Sports:

“It doesn't change a thing for us. We still have our own goals. We want to show what we can do in the Premier League but also in other competitions."

He added:

“It (winning at Wembley) is a positive thing for the dressing room. Last year (Arsenal) showed already they are a serious team, with good players and a good squad. They played for the title, and, I think, this year the expectations are even higher as they bought a lot of players.”

Despite leading the Premier League for 248 days last season, the Gunners only finished second, behind Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's side will be keen on improving that this season to deny City an unprecedented four-peat.