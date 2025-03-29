Arsenal new sporting director Andrea Berta keen on bringing 20-year-old Spanish sensation to Emirates: Reports

Arsenal's new sporting director, Andrea Berta, is reportedly considering making a move for Atletico Madrid's Adrian Nino this summer, according to Football Transfers. The 20-year-old has been with Atletico Madrid since August 2020 and has also represented their youth sides.

However, Nino played only one match for the senior team, which he did against Leganes in LaLiga in January. Playing for Atletico Madrid B, the Spanish attacker has scored 18 goals across competitions in 64 games. This season, he has scored 10 goals in 27 Primera Federacion matchups.

The Gunners are keen to sign an upgrade for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. Havertz is out of action due to a hamstring injury, while Jesus has endured a cruciate ligament tear. Apart from Adrian Nino, Mikel Arteta's side is also linked with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike, and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the North London club has made Isak their top transfer priority while staying in the race to sign French forward Ekitike.

Ian Wright believes 22-year-old attacker didn't get a chance at Arsenal

Ian Wright thinks Mika Biereth didn't get the opportunity he deserved at Arsenal before he departed from North London last summer. The Danish attacker joined Sturm Graz in July 2024 from the Gunners. Later, he was signed by Ligue 1 side Monaco in January, earlier this year.

Since then, he has scored 11 and assisted three goals for Monaco in 12 appearances. Biereth has also scored three hat-tricks in Ligue 1. Talking about the Dane's form, Ian Wright stated that Biereth should have got the chance in North London.

He told Get Football News France (via GOAL):

"If I'm honest it must've been something with the plans Arsenal had. Mika should've been in and around it at the moment. One of your chats early on was about him showing himself in the pre-season and giving it his best go."

He added:

"But he had the bravery to go to Scotland, then Austria, and now France and that is what shows he wants to be best! He has to be playing to prove that. His record speaks for itself. It's disappointing for Arsenal but on a human level, I'm delighted for him."

Mika Biereth joined the U-23 side of Arsenal from Fulham's youth team in 2018. Later, he was sent on loan to RKC Waalwijk, Motherwell and Sturm Graz in different seasons.

