Arsenal and Newcastle interested in launching January move to sign 27-year-old France international: Reports

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window.

Rabiot is currently in the last year of his contract with Juventus. According to Calcio Mercato, despite being offered an extension offer, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man has turned down the proposal.

Rabiot demands a high wage of £10 million per season, which the Old Lady won't be able to offer due to their financial situation. He is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs in January.

He has registered five goals and two assists in 16 assists across all competitions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to reinforce their midfield and signing Rabiot on a free transfer is a lucrative idea. He could be an ideal central midfield partner for Thomas Partey.

It will also allow Mikel Arteta to field in-form Granit Xhaka in a more advanced role. The Swiss midfielder has been crucial for his club side this season.

"I don't have favorite team in England, no team where I'd necessarily like to play". Rabiot on future as contract expires in June: "Premier League attracts me. I've always said I'd like to play there — will it be at the end of my contract at Juve? I don't know".

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have put together a good squad since their PIF takeover in October 2021. However, there are still room for improvement.

Rabiot will certainly be a great signing for the Magpies as he can form a good partnership with Bruno Guimaraes.

While Rabiot is available for a free transfer next summer, both Premier League clubs are keen to sign him in January. Hence, they might have to offer a player in exchange to Juventus. However, if they pay his wages might be unsure.

Rabiot has been in good form for the Old Lady this season. He has also impressed for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Les Bleus look to defend their trophy.

Arsenal defender heartbroken after FIFA World Cup exit

Japan suffered a heartbreaking exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing to Croatia via penalties in the Round of 16. Takehiro Tomiyasu was a part of the Japanese team. The defender was understandably devastated after his country's exit.

He recently said (via Pain in the Arsenal):

“Hopefully I can get a bit of rest. I need time to forget about football. I need a bit of time. Of course, we are so disappointed with the result. My performance was a disaster today so I am sorry for the team. “I just need to be much better to help the team. It was not enough and also for the team we did not deserve to win. We were so close to achieving our aim."

Sam Dean @SamJDean Spoke to a devastated Takehiro Tomiyasu after Japan lost to Croatia last night. He described his performance as a "disaster" and said he did not know when he would be joining up with Arsenal. "Hopefully I can get a bit of rest. I need time to forget about football." Spoke to a devastated Takehiro Tomiyasu after Japan lost to Croatia last night. He described his performance as a "disaster" and said he did not know when he would be joining up with Arsenal. "Hopefully I can get a bit of rest. I need time to forget about football."

