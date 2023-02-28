Arsenal and Newcastle set to engage in transfer battle to sign €70m rated Premier League star - Reports

Arsenal and Newcastle United are preparing to engage in a transfer battle for Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who currently plays for West Ham United, as per Fichajes. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Brazilian youngster earlier as well.

Lucas Paqueta was heavily linked to Arsenal

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has been a key player for West Ham this season, drawing interest from several English league clubs. Paqueta's starting price has been set at €70 million.

Newcastle United sees Paqueta as a crucial player in their efforts to reinforce their squad for next season. They are willing to engage the current Premier League leaders in a transfer battle for the young Brazilian.

The Magpies have reportedly shown significant interest in the player and are willing to pay a hefty sum to secure his services.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are also interested in signing the Brazilian, despite already having a talented midfield.

The London club sees Paqueta as a crucial piece in their team's reconstruction and are willing to make a financial effort to acquire him.

Arsenal are confident of signing Lucas Paquetá from Lyon. 24-year-old will look to force a move to the Premier League this summer and despite interest from Newcastle United, "If Arsenal want him, they get him"

The starting price of Paqueta, set at €70 million, may prove to be prohibitive for some Premier League clubs. However, both the aforementioned clubs are reportedly willing to make an offer close to this amount to secure the player's services. Negotiations between the clubs and West Ham United are ongoing, and more information is expected to be known in the coming weeks.

Paqueta joined West Ham United in October 2022 from French club Lyon and has since become an important figure in the London-based team. His quality on the pitch has drawn attention from several top teams in the English league, and it remains to be seen what his fate will be next season.

While Newcastle and Arsenal may be willing to pay a significant sum to the Brazilian midfielder, it remains to be seen if their efforts will be successful or a late entrant in the race poaches the Brazilian ahead of them.

Bukayo Saka to sign new deal with Arsenal after 13 months of negotiations

Arsenal's young superstar Bukayo Saka will finally put pen to paper and sign a new deal with the club after over a year of negotiations, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano



New deal agreed one week ago after 13 months talks — it will be signed once final details and documents are sorted. Bukayo Saka has always been clear in the last year: no negotiations with other clubs, he only wanted to stay at Arsenal as he loves club, project, coach

Saka has been a standout player for the Gunners this season, with 10 goals and eight assists, making him the club's highest scorer and assist maker.

Despite interest from other clubs, Saka has always been clear that his heart lies with his current side, citing his love for the club, the project, and coach Mikel Arteta as the reasons for his loyalty. The news of his new contract is sure to bring joy to Arsenal fans around the world, as they look forward to seeing their star player continue to shine in the red and white of Arsenal.

