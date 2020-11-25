Arsenal News Roundup: England international says Arsenal would be a dream move, Arteta turns down chance to sign former Tottenham Hotspur star and more:  25 November 2020

Arsenal are a difficult team to get a read on. They have looked far from their best in recent weeks and their injury concerns are mounting. Let's take a look at the top stories involving Arsenal from 25 November 2020.

Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Willian to miss match against Molde

Mikel Arteta has a lot got going on in terms of bad results and injuries and it doesn't look like there's a whole lot of hope on the injury front ahead of their clash against Molde in the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal have not won in two games since beating Molde in the reverse fixture. Now they will continue without the likes of Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey and Willian.

Arteta turns down the opportunity to sign Christian Eriksen

As per Daily Star, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has turned down the opportunity to sign Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan. Arsenal have been linked with the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder but presently, strengthening their midfield is not a priority.

Christian Eriksen's future is in limbo and the Dane has struggled to fit in at Inter Milan. Eriksen spent his final days at Tottenham Hotspur as an outcast. His situation is not much different right now and looks all set to secure a move away from the Serie A outfit at the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta's decision to turn down the opportunity to sign Eriksen comes as a bit of a surprise given how Arsenal are a bit short on creativity in midfield. Christian Eriksen served the likes of Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane greatly during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

He could have done the same for the Gunners where the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have remained starved for service.

Jack Wilshere says returning to Arsenal would be a dream

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has revealed on the ITV Podcast that he would love to return to his former club. Wilshere was touted to be the next big thing in English football before a barrage of injuries curbed his growth.

Speaking on the podcast about the prospect of returning to Arsenal, Wilshere said,

‘Listen mate, you never know. Listen, I’m an Arsenal man, I’ve not spoken to anyone or anything, but that would be the dream. I’m not stupid to know that there’s probably no chance of that happening, but listen I’m an Arsenal man, I love the club, I want to see the club do well.”