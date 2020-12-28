Arsenal News Roundup: Former striker feels Dani Ceballos doesn't deserve a permanent move, Gunners offer Juventus the chance to sign Mesut Ozil, and more - 27th December 2020  

Arsenal finally ended a torrid run of results in the Premier League with a win against Chelsea on Boxing Day. They will hope to finish on a high in their final game of 2020.

Here’s the latest news featuring Arsenal from 27 December 2020:

Arsenal offer Juventus the chance to sign Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has been picking up a sizeable paycheck without playing for Arsenal, and the London giants are looking to offload him in January.

As per Tuttosport (h/t Inside Futbol), Arsenal will offer Juventus the chance to sign Ozil on loan until the end of the season and will pay a majority of his wages as well.

Mesut Ozil 'offered to Juventus' and Arsenal outcast could join on loan transfer for reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo https://t.co/pSw4MmmbXF — Sun Sport (@SunSport) December 27, 2020

It remains to be seen if Juventus will be keen on signing Ozil as the German has not played any football this season and would not be a long-term acquisition.

Ozil’s last appearance in the league came in March earlier this year. He was excluded from Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads by manager Mikel Arteta.

Kieran Tierney slammed for going down too easily

Kieran Tierney has been slammed for going down too easily in Arsenal's recent game against Chelsea

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has slammed Kieran Tierney for going down too easily during the London derby on Boxing Day.

Arsenal took the lead through an Alexandre Lacazette penalty after Reece James was adjudged to have fouled Tierney in the Chelsea penalty box.

Replays suggest there was minimal contact, but even slight contact is considered as a foul in the penalty area these days.

Hasselbaink, however, explained that James did not make any contact with Tierney:

“I think it’s ridiculous to be giving these kind of penalties. We are talking about VAR. You have the luxury to look at it. Go and look at it. And who is looking off the pitch?

“We all see that it’s a challenge but he doesn’t make any contact, James. Tierney is already going down before that arm is coming across, so it’s a nice Christmas present for Arsenal,” Hasselbaink said.

Dani Ceballos doesn’t deserve a permanent move to Arsenal, feels former striker Kevin Campbell

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell feels on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos has not done enough to earn a permanent move to the Emirates.

Ceballos had a good spell with the Gunners last season, but his impact this term has not been as good. The north London giants have struggled for creativity this season, and Ceballos’ poor form hasn’t helped them.

The Spaniard has played 13 times for Arsenal in the league but has managed just one assist so far and has largely had an underwhelming season.

Campbell has explained how Ceballos hasn’t continued his impressive form for the Gunners from last season. He told Football Insider:

“I do not think he has done enough to justify a permanent move. At the back end of last season he was playing really well and when Arsenal went back in for him I thought he was really going to kick on but everything has come crashing down at the same time.”