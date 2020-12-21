Arsenal were beaten once again in the Premier League, this time by Everton, and need a positive run of results soon as we edge closer to the January transfer window. Here is the latest news featuring Arsenal from 20 December 2020:

Laporta to make a move for Bellerin if he wins the elections

The Barcelona presidential elections will be a big occasion for the club, and it could have ramifications at Arsenal as well. As per Mirror (h/t Daily Cannon), Joan Laporta is keen on bringing in Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin if he wins the presidential elections next month.

Still only 25, Bellerin has a contract with the Gunners until 2023, and has been at the club since 2011. The Spaniard spent eight years at Barcelona as a youth player before moving to London.

Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly discussing a valuation of £22 million plus potential add-ons. Bellerin has had a sub-par season and has been on the receiving end of a majority of the fans’ criticism on social media this year.

Wenger would not have gone with Willian, says Arsenal legend

Former Arsenal star Tony Adams isn’t pleased with what Willian has offered the Gunners so far this season and labeled the Gunners’ recruitment as ‘poor’.

Arsenal signed Willian on a free transfer after his contract with Chelsea expired last summer. After a bright start at the Emirates, the Brazilian’s impact has faded away.

Willian is yet to score in the Premier League for Arsenal. Gunners legend Tony Adams feels he is the kind of signing you would have never seen the club make under Arsene Wenger.

"We've had some wonderful players and wonderful principles under Arsene Wenger. He went for a young player, you wouldn't have even considered Willian if Arsene was still in control at the club, Adams told Mirror.

"For him a forward over the age of 30, physiologically, he doesn't think he can get that player to consistently to perform to the levels that Arsene would want him to get, it wouldn't even have been on the agenda," he said

"This is a straightforward agent recommendation, he's got the same agent as the sports director [Edu] so it's an easy option for him, three-year contract, there we go. I think it's really poor recruitment,” Adams added.

Arsenal eye a move for Abdallah Sima

Abdallah Sima has impressed for Slavia Prague this season, having scored 13 goals in 18 games already and he is now attracting interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners have struggled for creativity this season and want to add the talented 19-year old to their squad and ease him into the first team.

Arsenal are likely to face competition from West Ham United for Sima. Hammers boss David Moyes has been impressed by the teenager and wants the club to sign him in January, as per Calciomercato.