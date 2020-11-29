Arsenal News Roundup: Gunners ready to offload Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos slams former boss Unai Emery and more: 29 November 2020

Arsenal have got off to a poor start to the new season and with several injury concerns acting as an impediment to their progress, they have to find some inspiration from somewhere to turn their form around. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Arsenal from 29 November 2020.

Mikel Arteta says he feels 'something is missing'

Arsenal haven't scored a goal from open play in nearly eight hours. They will be looking to end that wait when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta said that despite the work they put in, something is missing.

"The position probably that I believe we should have been in and where we are at the moment, it is two games (difference). That's four to six points and it makes the whole difference and the small margins where we lose the game or win the game, it is incredibly narrow.

"But this is the reality of this league and where we are at the moment. We don't have big margins at the moment so we have to be really good at everything we do because at the moment, something is missing.

"We are on the edge of winning or losing a football match and we again are humble and conscious of that and at the moment we don't have to steal those margins and any game is going to be really difficult."

Sunday marks one year since Mikel Arteta's appointment as the manager of Arsenal and there are several question marks over his current regime owing to the poor displays on the pitch of late.

Dani Ceballos says Unai Emery left Arsenal 'almost dead'

Dani Ceballos has slammed former manager Unai Emery and has claimed that he left the club 'almost dead' when he left. Arsenal were on a seven game winless streak when Emery was sacked and Mikel Arteta was appointed as the new manager.

Ceballos praised Arteta as well. He told The Sun.

“The team was almost dead - but after Arteta’s arrival we won the FA Cup and the Community Shield. It’s not even a year since he arrived and he has given a radical change to the club. He’s the soul of the club and he’s lucky that the players trust him 100 per cent.

Arsenal were 'almost dead' before Arteta, according to Ceballos 😯 pic.twitter.com/yjDLCzYoA2 — Goal (@goal) November 28, 2020

Nicolas Pepe set to be offloaded

Arsenal are looking to offload Nicolas Pepe as the club seeks to avoid yet another Mesut Ozil situation, according to reports. Pepe scored the opening goal for Arsenal against Molde in the Europa League in midweek but he has impressed only in parts after arriving from Lille in 2019.

Pepe was shown the red card during the game against Leeds and Mikel Arteta had slammed his actions as being 'unacceptable'. Now the Gunners are keen on offloading him should the right offer surface.