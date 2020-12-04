Arsenal News Roundup: Midfield ace could return for derby clash, transfer target teases Gooners, and more: 4 December 2020

Arsenal picked up a morale-boosting 4-1 win against Rapid Wein in the Europa League on Thursday, which helped them gain some momentum ahead of the upcoming North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

The Gunners could also have a key player back for the clash. Here is all the latest news involving Arsenal from 4th December 2020.

Thomas Partey could play a role in the North London derby

The Ghanaian made a good start to his Arsenal career but suffered a thigh injury nearly a month ago against Aston Villa. Arsenal have not coped with his absence well, so his potential return against Tottenham will be a major boost for the team.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta revealed in his pre-match press conference that Partey will be back in training. However, it remains to be seen if he can pass a fitness test ahead of the derby. Arteta said the following during his press conference:

"Well, he's putting a lot of pressure on us. He's training tomorrow with us and let's see how it goes in the next couple of days," Arteta said about Thomas Partey.

"He's been training separately in the last week or so. We have to scan him again to see how he’s feeling. He’s a player that’s so willing that he's pushing us every day because he wants to do it," Arteta added.

Szoboszlai sends Arsenal fans into a meltdown

It’s easy to see where Arsenal have struggled this season; the goal-scoring department. Despite having some of the best forwards in the league, Arsenal have struggled to create chances this season.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai to add more creativity to their attack.

The Hungarian has been in scintillating form for Salzburg this season. He liked a post on Instagram (h/t Express) about Arsenal’s drubbing of Rapid Wein, which has given Arsenal fans hope that he is interested in joining the club.

Arsenal wanted to sign Houssem Aouar in the summer, but could not seal a deal for the Lyon midfielder. Dani Ceballos has offered some spark in midfield, but Arteta needs and out and out attacking midfielder.

It remains to be seen what Szoboszlai’s motives are, but he’s a player who would certainly strengthen Arsenal in January if the club are able to sign him.

William Saliba wants to return to France

French defender William Saliba has struggled to adapt to life in England and is yet to make his debut for Arsenal. Saliba was one of former manager Unai Emery’s signings, and although he showed potential at St. Ettiene, he is yet to replicate the same form for the Arsenal Under-23 team.

As per ESPN (h/t Metro), Saliba is keen to return to France, but the Arsenal coaching staff want him to remain in England. Officials at the club want the player to try his luck in the Championship to acclimatise to English football.