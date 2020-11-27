Arsenal News Roundup: Mikel Arteta wants to sign Real Madrid star in January, Former player slams club and calls them a mid-table side and more: 27 November 2020

Arsenal registered a comfortable 3-0 win against Molde in the UEFA Europa League and it was a reassuring performance amid all the negativity around the club and the mounting injury issues. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Arsenal from 27 November 2020.

Mikel Arteta lauds Reiss Nelson after Molde performance

Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson was one of Arsenal's standout performers last night against Molde and scored his side's second goal in their 3-0 win. Mikel Arteta seemed thrilled with the 20-year-old's performance and admitted that he could replace Willian in the Arsenal lineup as the Brazilian continues to be unimpressive since his arrival.

He said,

"He's made some big steps in the last month or so. He's shown what he can do. He's another player who wants to take on all the time. He's very vertical. He's a great player who runs in behind. He's very unpredictable. I really like these types of players to play in winger positions.

"Defensively there are things he needs to do better but he will improve that but he's a much more mature player. He showed a great attitude to say he didn't want to leave on loan because he believes he's got a chance to play for this football club and he's showing that he wants to take that direction. He's performing in the right way."

4 - All four of Reiss Nelson's goals for Arsenal have come in different competitions (UEFA Europa League, Premier League, FA Cup & League Cup). Variety. #MOLARS pic.twitter.com/8ZLIBLEbVZ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2020

Paul Merson calls Arsenal a mid-table side

Paul Merson

Former Arsenal player and pundit Paul Merson has launched a scathing attack on Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and raised questions over whether the Gunners are really improving under the new manager.

Arsenal have just one win in their last five matches in the league and have scored only once and that was from the spot against Manchester United. On the back of Arsenal's disappointing performance against Leeds United where they were lucky to escape with a draw, Merson said,

Where are Arsenal going? People say you can see what Arteta is trying to do, but I'm not sure.

I watched Leeds and you can see what they are doing. Some of their passing and movement, you could tell they have worked on it, but I do not see that with Arsenal.

Arteta urges Arsenal to sign Isco in January

Real Madrid v Cadiz CF - La Liga Santander

Arsenal manager wants the board to okay the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Isco on loan in January, according to Defensa Central. Arteta believes that Isco is a perfect fit for the Gunners' system.

Isco is also reportedly seeking an exit in January after fading in prominence at the Santiago Bernabeu and falling down the pecking order. Isco's current contract expires in 2022 and the Spaniard is unlikely to extend his contract. As such, the club is also willing to cash in on him should the opportunity arise.

Everton have also been linked with Isco with Ancelotti reportedly keen on bringing him to Goodison Park.