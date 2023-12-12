Arsenal could be offered chance to sign 23-year-old defender as part of exchange deal for Thomas Partey: Reports

Arsenal could reportedly be offered the chance to sign Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey in January, with Thomas Partey going the other way.

According to Express, Saudi Arabian clubs and Juventus wished to sign the Ghana international in the summer. However, Partey remained at the Emirates but has failed to help his team this season as the midfielder continues to suffer from injury issues.

He is currently out with a thigh injury and is expected to return only in 2024. The last of his four appearances this campaign came in Arsenal's 1-0 win against Manchester City on October 8.

Given the player's worries over fitness, Mikel Arteta and Co. could look to offload the 31-year-old midfielder in the winter window. Turkish outlet Takvim claim that Galatasaray wish to replace Tottenham loanee Tanguy Ndombele with Partey by cancelling the former's season-long loan in January.

However, it is believed that the north Londoners wish to sell Partey on a permanent basis and look to lure Boey to the Emirates. The former France under-21 international joined the Super Lig side in the summer of 2021 and has impressed since. Boey has made 78 appearances for Galatasaray, bagging four goals and assists each across all competitions.

He also admitted recently to receiving interest from the Premier League side. Boey told the YouTube channel Carre (via Express):

"I had contacts with various clubs. These clubs also contacted Galatasaray. There were opportunities for me to go to the Premier League."

He added:

"There were some meetings between Galatasaray administrators and Arsenal officials. There was an interest, but there was no official offer."

Should the right-back join the Gunners in January, he would have to battle it out with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu for minutes in the position.

Arsenal prepare for Brighton & Hove Albion test in the Premier League

Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Arsenal will look to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday (December 9). This result marked only the Gunners' second loss of the Premier League season.

Up next in the English top flight is a tricky home game against Brighton on Sunday (December 17). Currently, the north London side are second in the league standings, having racked up 36 points, six places and 10 points ahead of Brighton.

The Seagulls enter this fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday (December 9). Before Arsenal face Brighton at the weekend, they travel to PSV Eindhoven for their final group fixture in the Champions League (December 12).

However, Mikel Arteta will have the freedom to rotate his squad, having already secured qualification for the knockout stages. The Gunners are top of Group B with 12 points, four ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven.