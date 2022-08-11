Arsenal 'open' to letting 22-year-old leave amid interest from European giants: Reports

Serie A champions AC Milan are reportedly interested in the services of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb reported that the English side are 'open' to hearing offers for the Belgian and could be persuaded into selling him.

The Italian giants have added two new faces to their rooster, namely Divock Origi and Charles De Ketelaere, this summer. They have also signed Alessandro Florenzi and Junior Messias on permanent deals after the two spent last season at the San Siro on loan.

The Rossoneri have now set their eyes on Arsenal's Sambi Lokonga to strengthen their midfield. He joined the Gunners last summer from Anderlecht for a transfer fee of €17.5m and played a bit-part role in his debut campaign.

He made a total of 25 appearances amounting to just over 1500 minutes of on-field action. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are Mikel Arteta's preferred starters which restricted Lokonga's playing time.

Milan know that at Arsenal, the Belgian will only get opportunities at a premium and offering him regular game time could help them lure him to the San Siro. The Rossoneri have initiated contact with the midfielder's entourage and are keen to sign him on a permanent transfer.

The Gunners will be competing in four competitions this season after they qualified for the UEFA Europa League. This could perhaps increase Lokonga's game time at the Emirates. However, after Partey and Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny is arguably ahead of the Belgian in the pecking order.

Arsenal could sign highly-rated Spain international before the transfer window concludes

The Gunners are understood to be hunting for a winger in the market and have reportedly set their eyes on Villarreal's Yeremy Pino. Although just 19, the right winger has earned four caps for Spain and made the most of his opportunity by contributing one goal and one assist.

The Spaniard has played 77 matches for Villarreal, registering 14 goals and five assists.

His pace and dribbling abilities make him a tricky customer to deal with in the final-third.

Diario AS reported that Arsenal could place a bid of around €40 million to €50 million for his transfer. The La Liga side could accept this bid to solve their economic difficulties.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Yeremy Pino could leave if an offer between 40 and 50 million is presented. So far the most interested are the English: Yeremy Pino could leave if an offer between 40 and 50 million is presented. So far the most interested are the English: #MUFC and Arsenal. @abc_deportes 🚨🇪🇸 Yeremy Pino could leave if an offer between 40 and 50 million is presented. So far the most interested are the English: #MUFC and Arsenal. @abc_deportes 🔴 https://t.co/vbPEFFLWOt

As per another report by Diario AS, Pino's release clause stands at €80 million and getting him for half that price will be an absolute bargain on the Gunners' part.

