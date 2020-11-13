Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil supports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over row with Toni Kroos

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has lent his support to teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over his row with Real Madrid star Toni Kroos.

Ozil, who played with Kroos during his time with the German national team, has leapt to the defence of the Gabon international, who was criticised by Kroos for his celebrations.

Arsenal star Aubameyang engages in Twitter feud with Real Madrid midfielder

Arsenal striker Aubameyang doing his famous celebration

Toni Kroos made some controversial comments in a podcast recently, criticising choreographed celebrations and expressing his disdain regarding the unique celebrations of Aubameyang and Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann.

Aubameyang hit back at Kroos via Twitter, stating that he does the celebrations for his son and that he would do them again. Now, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has voiced his opinion over the matter, and expressed his support for Arsenal's captain.

Ozil, who enjoyed a fine spell with the German national team before retiring in acrimonious circumstances, decided to side with his club teammate rather than Kroos.

The former Real Madrid star has not been been included in Arsenal's Premier League or Europa League squads, and for all intents and purposes has already played his final game for the club.

Despite being the club's highest earner, Ozil has seen his role decrease to that of a cheerleader on social media, where he continues to be active and shows his support for Arsenal on a consistent basis.

😍😍😍😍❤️ my bro you know 👊🏽 https://t.co/1OUH4azeMP — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

The 32-year-old, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid for a then club-record fee of €50 million in 2013, has made 254 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 44 goals. With just a year left on his contract, it seems highly unlikely that he will extend his stay with the Gunners.

Arsenal have often struggled for creativity from midfield, with industrious players like Granit Xhaka and new signing Thomas Partey having different player profiles to that of Ozil. The Germany international, during his prime, was renowned for his creativity, technical ability and passing.

Various clubs have been linked with Ozil as a result. Turkish club Fenerbahce have been linked, alongside various clubs in Major League Soccer (MLS).

