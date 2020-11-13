Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits back at Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos over controversial comments

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hit back at Real Madrid star Toni Kroos after the midfielder expressed his disdain over choreographed celebrations.

The Real Madrid stalwart specifically pointed out Arsenal star Aubameyang's celebrations, and termed them as "nonsense" and "silly".

Arsenal captain Aubameyang engages in social media feud with Real Madrid star Kroos

Toni Kroos in action for Real Madrid

Kroos' comments, which he made in a podcast, were not met kindly by Aubameyang, who took to social media to express his opinion on the matter.

The striker, who often wears a superhero mask after scoring a goal, questioned the Real Madrid star's statements. He also stated that he would do it again, admitting that he had done the mask celebration for his son.

Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk 🙏🏽👊🏽 and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe 🤡bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

Arsenal forward Aubameyang was not the only player targeted by Kroos, with Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann also accused of ridiculous celebrations. The Germany international further went on to state that the the players were not good role models.

Real Madrid have some exuberant players in their own ranks, with captain and centre-back Sergio Ramos an expressive player who often celebrates his goals with gusto.

One of the best midfielders of the modern generation, Kroos is not known for mincing his words, recently criticising FIFA and UEFA for "pushing players to new physical limits" in order to maximise profit.

Having joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich for a fee of €25 million in 2014, the German has made 287 appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, scoring 19 goals. His midfield partnership with Luka Modric and Casemiro formed the base as Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid won three consecutive Champions League titles.

The 30-year old continues to star for both club and country, with his passing, vision and technical ability earning praise from the likes of Johan Cruyff, Germany national team manager Joachim Low and former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes.

THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids😘 https://t.co/7OTx9KS0pj — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) November 12, 2020

This feud looks set to continue, with Kroos responding to Arsenal star Aubameyang's tweet with a reply of his own. The Real Madrid man, who has a contract with the club till 2023, is not one for backing down, while Aubameyang has also expressed his anger in clear terms.

