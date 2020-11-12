Real Madrid star Toni Kroos criticises Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his celebration

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has criticised choreographed goal celebrations, taking particular umbrage with the celebration of Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as reported by Sport Bild.

Kroos has admitted that he is not a fan of such celebrations, and has termed them 'silly'.

Aubameyang celebration is nonsense according to the Real Madrid midfielder

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wore a Black Panther mask to celebrate a goal.

Kroos, who is regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, has enjoyed a storied career at the top. He has represented Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at club level.

Having begun his career in Bavaria, Kroos moved to Real Madrid in 2014 for €25 million, where he established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

The Germany international's midfield partnership with Luka Modric and Casemiro has formed the base for Los Blancos' success under the management of Zinedine Zidane, including three consecutive Champions League titles.

🗣 Toni Kroos: "Goal celebrations like those of Griezmann imitating a video game dance, or Aubameyang putting the mask of Spiderman, these things are ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/V4zin4a2Rz — Barcelona FC Fans (@Barcelonazona) November 11, 2020

Despite playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Kroos has admitted that he does not prefer fancy celebrations.

The Real Madrid star mentioned Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as an example after the Gabon international wore a Black Panther mask after scoring a goal against Rennes.

"I find it very silly. It's even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks. Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me," said Kroos.

The 30-year-old, who continues to play a key role in Real Madrid's midfield, went on to state that he liked the celebrations of Bayern Munich legend Gerd Muller.

"What I always found sweet was Gerd Muller. He just jumped up, pulled up his pants. That was real joy, nothing big."

Kroos is not known for mincing his words. On the field and he remains an important player for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. Since making his debut in 2014, the former Bayern Munich man has made 287 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 19 goals.

Toni Kroos hits out at plans for a European Super League 💰 pic.twitter.com/ROg6lg32zP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 11, 2020

His technical ability, passing and vision have all been highly appreciated, and his performances have been appreciated by the likes of Paul Scholes, Johan Cruyff and German national team manager Joachim Low.

