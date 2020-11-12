Barcelona target Memphis Depay admits he would like to play for the club

Barcelona target Memphis Depay has admitted that he would like to play for the La Liga giants.

The Dutchman was persistently linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer but a move failed to materialise.

Barcelona to target Depay once more in January

Memphis Depay, who joined Lyon from Manchester United in 2017 for £17 million, has enjoyed a fine stint in France. After a poor spell with the Red Devils, the winger has once again established himself as a top attacker.

However, his contract with the French club ends next year, and he will be able to join any club in Europe on a free transfer as a result.

Barcelona were extremely interested in Depay in the summer. Manager Ronald Koeman, who managed the 26-year old during his time as manager of the Netherlands, is a fan of the player.

📰 — Barcelona will look to sell Aleña, Firpo. Braithwaite and Dembele in January to afford Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia. [md]

Despite letting go of veteran players Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid, Ivan Rakitic to Sevilla as well as Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan, Barcelona were unable to afford Depay.

As a result, teenagers Pedri and Ansu Fati have been getting consistent game time and have been impressive. However, Fati recently suffered a long-term injury, and the need for a forward has intensified.

Barcelona have Antoine Griezmann, Francisco Trincao, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi and Martin Braithwaite as their other attacking options. With senior players like Griezmann and Messi not performing at their very best, there has been pressure on Pedri and Fati.

OL president Jean Michel Aulas to RMC: "Memphis Depay will stay here until next June, we need him. He'll finish the season here".

There have been suggestions that Barcelona will go after Depay once more in January. The Dutch winger has now admitted that he would like to play for the club.

"Who wouldn’t like to play for Barça? Barça is a great club. There are many great teams, but Barça is one of the greatest."

Depay is not the only player Barcelona will target in January, according to reports. Manchester City center-back Eric Garcia, who was another player close to joining Barcelona in the summer, is another target.

Eric Garcia has been linked with Barcelona as well

Garcia, like Depay, has only one year left in his contract. The Spain international is a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and is seen as the heir apparent to Gerard Pique in defense.

