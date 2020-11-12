Sweden vs Croatia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Sweden are set to play hosts to Croatia at the Friends Arena on Saturday in their next UEFA Nations League group stage game.

Sweden come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Denmark on Wednesday in an international friendly fixture.

Goals from young Copenhagen forward Jonas Wind and SonderjyskE midfielder Alexander Bah secured the win for Denmark, who fielded a young side including Nice striker Kasper Dolberg and Copenhagen centre-back Victor Nelsson.

Croatia, on the other hand, drew 3-3 against Turkey on Wednesday in an international friendly game.

Goals from Everton striker Cenk Tosun, Istanbul Basaksehir midfielder Deniz Turuc and Leicester City winger Cengiz Under for Turkey were cancelled out by strikes from Osasuna striker Ante Budimir, Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic and Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo for Croatia.

Sweden vs Croatia Head-to-Head

In five previous encounters between the two sides, Croatia hold the clear advantage. They have won four games and lost only one.

The two countries last faced each other in the UEFA Nations League last month in the reverse fixture. Croatia beat Sweden 2-1, courtesy of goals from CSKA Moscow midfielder Nikola Vlasic and Hoffenheim striker Andrej Kramaric. Veteran Krasnodar striker Marcus Berg scored the consolation goal for Sweden.

Sweden form guide: W-L-L-L

Croatia form guide: W-W-L-D

Sweden vs Croatia Team News

Sweden have named a strong squad, including Manchester United centre-back Victor Lindelof, Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg.

The Swedish FA had confirmed earlier that Lindelof, Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen, Newcastle United right-back Emil Krafth, Watford midfielder Ken Sema and Rangers centre-back Filip Helander would be unable to participate against Denmark due to quarantine rules but they will be available for their next two matches.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Croatia will be without Besiktas centre-back Domagoj Vida, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Otherwise, an experienced and talented squad has been named, including Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, Zenit Saint Petersburg centre-back Dejan Lovren and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Domagoj Vida

Sweden vs Croatia Predicted XI

Sweden Predicted XI (4-4-2): Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Filip Helander, Pierre Bengtsson, Dejan Kulusevski, Kristoffer Olsson, Albin Ekdal, Viktor Claesson, Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak

Croatia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, Filip Uremovic, Duje Caleta-Car, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Nikola Vlasic, Mario Pasalic, Ante Budimir, Ivan Perisic

Sweden vs Croatia Prediction

Sweden missed their Premier League stars against Denmark. The arrival of key centre-back Victor Lindelof as well as goalkeeper Robin Olsen will be a major boost. Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski and striker Alexander Isak represent the future for Sweden, and their contributions will be key to the country's success in the present.

Croatia, on the other hand, have a talented core of midfielders. The absence of key centre-back Domagoj Vida could be crucial, but talents like Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car and Wolfsburg's Marin Pongracic, alongside veteran centre-back Dejan Lovren, should be able to cover for Vida.

Sweden have stars ready to join the squad, and will be more dangerous as a result. However, Croatia's midfield talents, as well as attackers like Ivan Perisic and Josip Brekalo, should be able help Croatia overcome Sweden.

Prediction: Sweden 1-3 Croatia