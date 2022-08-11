Arsenal outcast's La Liga move termed 'increasingly remote' due to complicated negotiations: Report

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerín has been linked with a move to Real Betis this summer. However, AS have confirmed that the Spaniard's potential move to the La Liga side will be 'complicated and slow' (via Sport Witness).

It was claimed earlier this summer that the 27-year-old's agent held a meeting in London with the Arsenal hierarchy to discuss a potential departure from the Emirates. However, the Spanish outlet has indicated that the move will be difficult.

Bellerin joined the Arsenal youth team as a 16-year-old from Barcelona, the club where his career began. The Spanish international signed a long-term contract with the Gunners first-team in 2016, set to expire in 2023.

The Gunners outcast spent last season on loan at Betis, registering 32 appearances across all competitions for Los Verdiblancos.

The transfer window this summer has witnessed a lot of activity from the Islington-based club, who have already secured the services of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Fabio Vieira.

As per the aforementioned report, Bellerin desires to prolong his stay at Real Betis by securing a permanent move to the club. However, the Seville-based club are reportedly unable to proceed with the transfer due to the salary cap, with the deal considered to be 'increasingly remote' at this stage.

According to the outlet, Bellerin does have other options in Italy and Spain. However, the Spaniard is keen on a return to Los Verdiblancos, leaving his other alternatives redundant.

Mikel Arteta shares thoughts on Gunners' training session

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has revealed his displeasure with the team's performance in their training sessions, in Amazon's All or Nothing series.

The former Arsenal midfielder admonished his squad's lack of quality on the training ground in a bid to motivate them. Arteta claimed that too many players were 'laughing' and 'complaining' on the pitch.

Following the disappointing training sessions, Arteta told his players (via the Mirror):

"There are a few players who train exceptionally well. And there is a group of players, who just come. The training session on Sunday, if I was here, four go out of the session. Four players after 15 minutes. Gone."

He added as he continued addressing the silent squad:

"We are not training in the park. We are not in nursery. And we are not here wasting our time. Too many players laughing. And the other thing is, complaining."

