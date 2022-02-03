Arsenal could part with big-money flop this summer after shunning interest from 2 Ligue 1 clubs in January: Reports

Reports suggest Arsenal shunned interest from two Ligue 1 clubs in the January transfer window for winger Nicolas Pépé.

L'Equipe reported there was legitimate interest in taking the Ivory Coast winger back to Ligue 1. Marseille and Lyon were both reported to be keen on the player but the London outfit declined to negotiate.

Pépé has had somewhat of a torrid time at Arsenal since joining from Lille in 2019 for £72 million. The 26-year-old has been regularly rumored to be departing the club.

Jeorge Bird @jeorgebird Nicolas Pepe is training with the Arsenal squad in Dubai after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. Nicolas Pepe is training with the Arsenal squad in Dubai after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations. https://t.co/ABUTfgQCwf

Having been a success in Ligue 1 prior to his move with 22 goals in 38 league matches for Lille, his Arsenal career has been in stark contrast.

Pépé has only managed 26 goals and 20 assists in 102 matches for the Gunners in all competitions. He has found himself not being a part of manager Mikel Arteta's plans.

Former club captain and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departed in January and so perhaps they were reluctant to lose another forward.

Reports suggest, however, that a transfer in the summer could be on the horizon for the former Lille winger unless his form changes dramatically. Whether Marseille or Lyon continue to pursue the player remains to be seen but Pépé's transfer status will be one of intrigue come summer time.

Could Pépé turn things around at Arsenal?

Pépé's huge transfer fee was always going to prove an issue for the Ivorian, with many questioning the logistics behind such a hefty deal. The pressure has perhaps influenced Pépé's poor run of form with the Gunners. He has looked uninspiring and looked nothing like the player who was so acclaimed during his time at Lille.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Why am I sitting here trying to convince myself Nicolas Pepe could be a good option as the main striker.



I hate this football club. Why am I sitting here trying to convince myself Nicolas Pepe could be a good option as the main striker.I hate this football club.

He was a regular during Ivory Coast's AFCON run, with three goal contributions in four games as the nation bowed out in the last 16 to Egypt. Arteta will be hoping his performances during AFCON continue domestically.

Aubameyang's departure could also open the door for the forward to come into Arteta's thinking. The Gabon striker's deadline day move to Barcelona means Arsenal are short of options in attack.

Also Read Article Continues below

Perhaps a run of games for Pépé in the centre-forward role could spark his Premier League career into life. Either way his talents should not be underestimated and a move away or a change in position could see the player return to his former self.

Edited by Aditya Singh