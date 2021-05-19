Arsenal playmaker opens up on his future with the Premier League club

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, currently on loan from Real Madrid, has opened up about his future with the north London-based club.

The Norwegian joined Arenal on a six-month-long loan deal in the winter transfer window earlier this year. Now with just one match left in Arsenal's campaign, Odegaard was recently quizzed about his future with the club.

While the 22-year-old is happy at Arsenal, as he claimed in the Sky Sports interview, he still isn't sure what lies ahead. Odegaard said he would first want to have a discussion with his parent club Real Madrid before making a decision on his Arsenal future.

“I am happy here at Arsenal, but we will see after the season what will happen. At the moment, I don’t know. I’m owned by Real Madrid, so we have to speak to them. It’s important to know what they want,” Odegaard said.

Martin Odegaard about his future @SkySportDE 🗣: “I am happy here at @Arsenal, but we will see after the season what will happen. At the moment I don’t know. I’m owned by @realmadrid, so we have to speak to them. It’s important to know what they want.” #TransferUpdate pic.twitter.com/3FtDwyRhPg — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) May 18, 2021

Arsenal don't have a purchase option for Odegaard, leaving Real Madrid in charge of the situation. While the London club wants to sign the playmaker permanently, reports from Spain have claimed that Real Madrid aren't yet interested in parting ways with Odegaard.

The Norwegian has made 18 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

"He seems very happy here" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on Odegaard situation

Comments from both Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard make it seem as though the two parties are willing to extend their association. Arteta has also claimed the youngster is happy at Arsenal but stopped short of providing an insight into transfer talks with Real Madrid and Odegaard's representatives.

"I speak with him every day. I see his face, his body language and he seems really happy right now here. Our contract with him is until the end of the season. What we have to do is try to make him perform, develop and be as happy as he can be," Arteta had said in April.

With the transfer window fast approaching, an update on Odegaard's future at Arsenal can be expected soon enough.

Martin Odegaard was choosen as Arsenal Player of the Month for March! pic.twitter.com/iYocRmd9oN — Martin Ødegaard (@OdegaardFC) April 2, 2021