Arsenal plot loan move for Barcelona defender after Jurrien Timber injury - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Barcelona's 22-year-old defender Eric Garcia after losing Jurrien Timber to injury. According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are preparing an offer to onboard the former Manchester City player on loan.

The reports suggest that the Catalan club are also willing to let go of the Spain international. However, Xavi's side wish to move him on permanently rather than agree to a loan deal.

After making the move from Manchester City to Barcelona in 2021, Garcia has made 69 appearances for the La Liga outfit. He failed to nail down a position in the club's first XI, starting 15 league ties last campaign.

Mikel Arteta lost new signing, Timber, in the north London outfit's opening Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest. Despite being utilised at left-back, the Netherlands international could have potentially provided cover in central defensive areas.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to move Rob Holding on this summer. Should Arteta choose to deploy Ben White at right-back in coming games, he will need options to turn to in case of injuries to William Saliba or Gabriel.

The Spanish tactician has previously worked with Garcia during his stint at the Etihad. With the 22-year-old having managed 19 Premier League appearances already, he will be no stranger to English football's top-tier competition.

Ferran Torres wishes to stay at Barcelona amid Arsenal links

Ferran Torres (via Getty Images)

Arsenal were rumoured to hold an interest in Barcelona winger and former Manchester City star Ferran Torres. Reports believe that the Gunners' Premier League rivals Aston Villa were also looking at the Spain international this summer (via Metro).

Despite links to Premier League clubs, Torres has come out and stated his desire to remain at Camp Nou. Claiming that he wishes to work hard at Barcelona in late July, the 23-year-old forward said (via Metro):

"The names on Barca transfer list are placed by the journalists. ‘I have a contract here, I’m going to stay. I don’t care what is said about me. I’m going to work like anyone else. I am the first self-critic, it was not a good season last year but I learned a lot. These ups and downs have helped me to be stronger now."

Torres made 33 appearances in La Liga last year but managed to score just four goals and provide two assists. After an underwhelming campaign, he will be hoping for a better season in Spain.