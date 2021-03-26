Arsenal plot move for Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a move for Dinamo Zagreb star Mislav Orsic.

The winger attracted the Gunners' attention after his incredible hat-trick in Dinamo Zagreb's second-leg win over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

According to The Sun, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was impressed with Mislav Orsic's performance against Tottenham Hotspur and is looking to sign him this summer.

Orsic has been in superb form for Dinamo Zagreb since joining the club in 2018. He has scored 53 goals and provided 25 assists in 122 appearances for the club in all competitions.

His hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur helped Dinamo Zagreb overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg of their Round of 16 fixture and progress to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Arsenal are reportedly in the market for a winger this summer. The Gunners have been heavily reliant on youngster Bukayo Saka and have been forced to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a left winger this season.

The likes of Willian and Nicolas Pepe have been largely inconsistent for Arsenal and have reportedly fallen out of favor with their manager.

Arsenal have been linked with a number of players in recent months. Despite being 28, Mislav Orsic could prove to be a cheap addition to the Gunners squad as he is reportedly available for just £6.75 million.

Arsenal could sign Mislav Orsic to improve their squad depth ahead of the 2021-2022 campaign

Much was expected from Arsenal this term, given that they ended the previous season on a high note by winning the FA Cup. They even began the 2020-21 campaign by beating Liverpool and lifting the Community Shield.

The Gunners also had a strong transfer window during which they were able to sign a number of their top targets.

However, the London giants have struggled to maintain consistency in the Premier League this season. They had a horrendous start to their campaign, losing eight of their opening 14 games, but have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, nine points behind the Champions League places.

Mikel Arteta will likely look to improve the quality and depth of his squad by entering the transfer market this summer.

Arsenal reportedly want to sign a defender and an attacking midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. However, they could also sign a winger and midfielder to give Mikel Arteta more options.