Arsenal plot move for Napoli midfielder - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly identified Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski as one of their top targets this summer.

The Gunners are desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season.

According to Il Mattino (via Sport Witness), Arsenal have "shown up" to try and sign Zielinski from Napoli. The Italian giants have reportedly labeled the Poland international as unsellable but are said to be open to offers in the region of £50 million.

Zielinski has developed into one of the most consistent performers in Serie A since he joined Napoli from Empoli in the summer of 2016. He has gone on to make over 230 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club, scoring 32 goals.

Zielinski enjoyed a prolific season in front of goal last season as he scored eight goals in 36 Serie A appearances for Napoli. He also contributed an impressive 11 assists in the league over the course of the season.

The 27-year-old's technique, physical presence, range of passing and ability to score goals could make him the perfect signing for Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are reportedly set to announce the signings of Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares and Anderlecht midfielder Sambi Lokonga in the days to come. They are also in negotiations with Brighton over a £50-million move for defender Ben White.

Arsenal are keen to add a goal-scoring midfielder to their ranks this summer as they look to replace Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian recently returned to Real Madrid after his six-month loan spell with the Gunners.

However, the north London giants are set to face stiff competition from Juventus for Zielinski's signature. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Napoli star and are also looking to sign a midfielder this summer.

Arsenal have reportedly registered interest in Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski. #AFC https://t.co/5zmRESq7Ij pic.twitter.com/wUVl21EwEX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 1, 2021

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Arsenal could struggle to meet Napoli's valuation of Piotr Zielinski

Piotr Zielinski has developed into one of the most consistent performers in Serie A

As mentioned before, Napoli are reportedly reluctant to part ways with Piotr Zielinski. The Italian giants will only be open to selling the midfielder if they receive a great offer.

Arsenal will, therefore, have to spend in excess of £50 million to sign Zielinski this summer.

Piotr Zielinski | Arsenal have ‘shown up’ to try and sign midfielder – No player at club ‘unsellable’, Gunners warned ‘price are high’ https://t.co/np5CF5AIso #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) July 1, 2021

As such, the Gunners would likely prefer a move for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who is reportedly available for as little as £25 million. They could also consider Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, who is valued at £40 million by the Premier League club.

Also read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 players who have surprised everyone with their performances

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh