Arsenal plot shock January move for PSG star signed in the summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal are among other Premier League teams in the running for a surprise move for Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman, who completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona in the summer, could be on the move once again.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are monitoring the situation around the player. Depending on manager Luis Enrique's decision, the 26-year-old could be allowed to leave on loan.

PSG were active in the transfer window, signing a number of attackers having lost Lionel Messi and Neymar. Alongside Dembele, they signed Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt and Goncalo Ramos from Benfica. Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-in also made the switch to the Parc des Princes this summer, meaning the Ligue 1 side can afford to let Dembele leave temporarily.

Despite a bright start, the winger is yet to find the back of the net for his new club. However, Enrique has publicly defended the player and had this to say after their 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League (via Culture PSG):

“If I were a supporter of a team, I would pay to see Ousmane Dembele," Enrique said in midweek. “He’s a totally different player. He is unpredictable, overflows, [and] works magic.

He added:

“It’s true that he may have missed things and didn’t score his first goal, but the day that happens, I’m sure he’ll score a lot later. This happens to all attackers. It’s wonderful for a coach to have a player of this quality and level available.”

The addition of Dembele could be key for Arsenal. Although the player could find it hard to displace Bukayo Saka from his natural right-wing position, he could emerge as a key rotation option should the Gunners find themselves in multiple competitions.

Arsenal confirm five-year contract extension for star midfielder

Odegaard has grown into one of Arsenal's most important players.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with club captain and star midfielder Martin Odegaard on a five-year deal. The extension is set to make the Norwegian one of the highest-paid players at the club, keeping him at the Emirates until 2028.

The 24-year-old originally joined on loan from Real Madrid in 2021 before the deal was made permanent in the subsequent year. He has bagged 27 goals and 15 assists in 112 appearances for the side.

Odegaard's extension marks the next key player tied down long-term by Arsenal. In the space of nine months, the Gunners have handed deals to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba alongside the Norwegian.