Arsenal plot summer move for 21-year-old star previously linked with a move to the Gunners: Reports

Arsenal are plotting a summer move for Moises Caicedo, a 21-year-old midfielder previously linked with the Gunners, as per Football Insider.

However, Chelsea are also reportedly interested in the Ecuadorian international, and a move to another top European league cannot be ruled out.

Brighton are still expecting bids for their talented young midfielder, even though he recently signed a new contract, which will keep him at the AMEX until 2027.. Despite committing his immediate future to the Seagulls, the young midfielder is keen to leave the club.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea came in for Caicedo during the winter window, with Arsenal submitting a £70million bid that Brighton ultimately rejected. Following intense interest in the midfielder, he was instructed not to return to training until the transfer window had closed.

Since then, relations between Caicedo and Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi have improved, and the midfielder signed a contract extension in March. However, in a recent interview, the player expressed his admiration for the Gunners, citing the team's young and talented squad and their "mindset of wanting more."

Although the Gunners already have several midfield options, including Zinchenko, Odegaard, Xhaka, Jorginho, and Partey, Caicedo could bring a new dimension to the squad. With 36 appearances for Brighton across all competitions, the midfielder has scored one goal and provided one assist in those outings.

In conclusion, Arsenal's potential move for Moises Caicedo could add further depth and talent to their midfield. The Gunners are also in the Premier League title contention race with Manchester City as their rivals. This could be another reason why the Ecuadorian youngster might end up singing for the Gunners.

However, with Chelsea also interested in the player, whether the Gunners can secure his services this summer remains to be seen.

Wolves to resist any offers for Pedro Neto as Arsenal target summer swoop

Wolverhampton Wolves plan to resist any offers for Pedro Neto as Arsenal target a potential summer move for the winger, as per Football Insider. The Molineux club reportedly want to keep hold of the 23-year-old as they look to build on the success brought by Julen Lopetegui.

Arteta also monitors Neto's situation as he steadily returns from a long-term injury. However, a move for the winger would be surprising, given his limited impact over the past two seasons.

The Gunners were reportedly interested in signing Neto last summer, but were put off by his £50 million price tag. Mikel Arteta's side are believed to be in the market again for another winger in the off-season as they target a backup for star man Bukayo Saka.

