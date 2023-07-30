Arsenal plotting move to sign PL star linked with a move to Bayern Munich - Reports

Arsenal are exploring a deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Gunners are looking to sign the Spain international to compete alongside Aaron Ramsdale for the starting goalkeeper spot.

Raya has previously been linked to Bayern Munich. However, Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that talks between the German giants and the Bees are collapsing. This is because Bayern have offered a loan deal with an option to buy, which was rejected by both the player and club. Brentford would loan the keeper only if he extends his contract, which expires next summer.

The German side are in the market for a goalkeeper because Manuel Neuer's injury is reportedly taking longer to heal than previously expected. The German shotstopper suffered a major injury during the World Cup break in a skiing accident and was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. Winter signing Yann Sommer is also linked with a move away to Inter Milan.

Arsenal are thus currently in the lead to sign Raya. The Gunners have held a long-standing interest in the 27-year-old and the Spaniard is keen on moving to the Emirates, where he would reunite with former goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana.

The London side's current backup goalkeeper, Matt Turner, is the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest. Although the report states that the two clubs are far apart in valuation, the Gunners are aware of Forest's interest in the American.

Raya was a key player for Brentford last season as they finished in the top half of the Premier League table. He played in all 38 games, finishing with the fifth-best defensive record in the league, conceding just 46 goals.

Arsenal willing to let midfielder depart: Reports

Lokonga is expected to leave Emirates in this window.

Arsenal are willing to let go of Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer. According to The Mirror, manager Mikel Arteta has given his blessing to the player to seek a move elsewhere.

The London side have bolstered their midfield with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Thus, Lokonga, who has failed to make an impact since his arrival from RSC Anderlecht in 2021, has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Lokonga spent the latter half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Crystal Palace. The Mirror claim that another loan deal could be in the works, with Burnley interested in adding the player to their squad. It would be a reunion for the midfielder, who played under current Clarets manager Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.