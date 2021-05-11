Arsenal plotting £25 million move for superstar forward - Reports

Arsenal are pondering a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, who is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, according to The Telegraph.

The 24-year-old's contract with Los Rojiblancos comes with an option to buy at the end of the season, but it appears unlikely that Atletico Madrid will exercise it.

Since moving to Spain in January, Dembele has featured just four times for the club and amassed a mere 85 minutes of playing time.

Additionally, the Frenchman has not scored or assisted in La Liga and was named on the bench in the last three matches.

Moussa Dembele is among Arsenal's transfer targets

Moussa Dembele in training with Atletico Madrid

Dembele started his senior career at Fulham and made two Premier League appearances for the Cottagers in the 2013/14 season. Fulham lost both those games and were ultimately relegated to the Championship.

In June 2016, Celtic decided to sign the striker on a four-year deal. During his time in Scotland, Dembele scored 51 times and provided 18 assists. He then signed with Lyon in 2018.

Moussa Dembele at Celtic:



94 apps, 69 starts, 51 goals, 18 assists. 6154 minutes played.



Moussa Dembele at Lyon:



86 apps, 63 starts, 42 goals, 13 assists. 5999 minutes played. pic.twitter.com/QJvL6EqsHx — OptaCeltic (@OptaCeltic) March 1, 2020

However, since the start of the 2020/21 season, Dembele has been facing difficulties in front of goal. The striker netted just once in 16 matches for Lyon before being sent on loan to Atletico Madrid.

If Arsenal were to make a move for the 24-year-old, he is expected to cost around £25 million this summer. In his prime, the French international scored 16 goals in 27 Ligue 1 appearances.

Sam do you think we will invest in a striker looking at the possibility that we will be playing one game a week next season and Balogun and Martinelli are backups ? Also Dembele has been very underwhelming this season. — P™ (@SemperFiArsenal) May 11, 2021

With Alexandre Lacazette's future at the Emirates Stadium increasingly uncertain, Mikel Arteta will certainly be on the lookout for a new striker this summer. The Arsenal manager remarked:

"There are so many things to do because we already have a lot of players on loan, a lot of players with contracts still that we have to sort and it will depend on what happens with a lot of those players.

"And what we are able to recruit to improve the team is going to determine where we are."

Dembele has a contract with Lyon until the summer of 2023 but if he comes at an affordable fee, Arsenal might just sign him this summer to boost their attacking options.