Arsenal plotting move for Ajax defender who has been ever-present this season: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a move for Ajax teenage defender Jorrel Hato. According to the Telegraph, the Gunners are more likely to close a deal for a centre-half in the summer transfer window rather than in January.

Amid interest from north London, Ajax themselves wish to tie down the 17-year-old defender to a long-term contract, with 18 months left on Hato's current agreement. This year, the Netherlands international has started every single Eredivisie fixture, bagging a goal and assist each, while managing to captain his side in the Europa League.

The youngster also expressed his desire to complete a transfer like former teammate Jurrien Timber, who joined Arsenal in the summer for a reported £39 million.

He told Dutch publication ELF Voetbal in October about Timber, a player with whom Hato has shared the pitch 14 times (via The Telegraph):

"The move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him. It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realise that I still have a very long way to go.”

Currently, William Saliba and Gabriel are the first-choice centre-backs at the Emirates. Over the last season and a half, the pair have struck a formidable partnership, making it difficult for other central defenders to nudge ahead of them.

However, Hato is still 17 and will have plenty of time to prove his worth to Mikel Arteta. A move to the Emirates would earn him the opportunity to compete in the Premier League and for other top honors.

Takehiro Tomiyasu to sign new contract at Arsenal- Reports

Takehiro Tomiyasu (via Getty Images)

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is reportedly close to signing a new long-term deal at the Emirates after being linked with a move to Napoli in the summer (via Mirror).

The Japan international has proved to be a crucial part of Mikel Arteta's side when fit. This season, Tomiyasu has missed six games due to injury after remaining absent for 16 last year.

He can play at right-back and left-back or in central defence when needed. Tomiyasu joined the Gunners from Bologna in the summer of 2021 for a reported fee of €18.6 million.

Since then, he's made 73 appearances for the north Londoners, bagging a goal and six assists across competitions. This season, the 25-year-old has appeared 13 times in the Premier League, bagging a goal and an assist each.

His current agreement at the Emirates runs out in the summer of 2025.