Arsenal plotting summer move for Brazilian forward for rival European club - Reports

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are reportedly looking forward to signing Benfica forward Marcos Leonardo in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per TBR Football.

According to the report, the Brazilian forward was close to signing a deal with the Gunners before joining Benfica. However, the 21-year-old ended up joining the Portuguese side from Santos in January earlier this year.

Edu, the sporting director of Arsenal, is also interested in landing Marcos Leonardo in North London. In recent years, the Gunners have also signed the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Marquinhos from Brazilian sides.

Since joining Benfica in January, the Brazilian has made 21 appearances for the Portuguese side across all competitions, bagging seven goals and an assist. However, Leonardo has mostly been used by Benfica as a substitute.

The Gunners are in the hunt for a striker in the upcoming summer transfer window as Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus have failed to add consistency to the goalscoring unit. As a result, they have also been linked with Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak for a move in the summer.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will face Sean Dyche's Everton in their last Premier League match on Sunday, May 19, at the Emirates Stadium. They're currently second in English top-tier football with 86 points, behind Manchester City (88 points) after 37 games.

Arsenal join the race to sign 25-year-old midfielder - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made a £43 million bid for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per Italian outlet TuttoMercato. The Spanish midfielder is being seen as Mikel Arteta's top target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier, the Spaniard stated that he wouldn't be leaving the La Liga side in the summer. However, Martin Zubimendi can leave Real Sociedad for the North London side, who are also assured of a UEFA Champions League spot.

As per the aforementioned report, Arsenal have made an offer less than the Spanish midfielder's £51 million release clause. Zubimendi has made 45 appearances for Real Sociedad this season across all competitions, where he has scored four goals and assisted one.

Apart from the Gunners, Barcelona and Juventus are also interested in signing the 25-year-old. Moreover, Barcelona sees the Spanish midfielder as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left the club last summer to join MLS side Inter Miami.