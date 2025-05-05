Arsenal in pole position to sign £60m-rated winger amid concrete interest from PL rivals Chelsea: Reports

Arsenal find themselves in a favorable position to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. A report in Now Arsenal states the club has advanced the negotiations to sign the £60m-rated winger.

The Bundesliga outfit have initially set an asking price of £70m. However, the report suggests they can agree on £60m. Bynoe-Gittens has been closely monitored by Arsenal. But he has other potential suitors in the form of Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Mikel Arteta prefers a high-pressing system. His skillset, which includes speed, dribbling and ability to shine on both wings, makes him a fit for the club. Additionally, he has the capability to stretch opposition defenses, something the Gunners are looking for.

Reports in German media (via Now Arsenal), have stated that Bynoe-Gittens has requested for a transfer. Arteta is looking at the 20-year-old as a long-term investment to the existing duo of Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

The England U-21 international has been impressive ever since his move from Manchester City's academy to Borussia Dortmund U-19s in 2020. The current season saw him score 11 goals and deliver four assists.

However, the only problem which lies underneath is the attitude portrayed by Dortmund. They don't want the winger to go cheap. Hence, this could complicate the proceedings of the deal. The interest from Chelsea is also real, but Arteta's side are leading the race for his signature.

Arsenal looking to complement Saka and Martinelli

Arsenal currently have five wingers in their squad - Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, and Raheem Sterling. At the end of the ongoing season, Sterling will return to Chelsea, after the completion of his loan period.

Arteta wants more depth in the attacking third. The flaws were witnessed in the recent Premier League fixture over Bournemouth on May 3, where the attack got exposed. The Gunners also lost the game 2-1 at home.

With Martinelli and Saka the starters, and Trossard being used as a No. 9, the importance of signing another winger is immense. The qualities possessed by Bynoe-Gittens makes him a favorable candidate to fix this loophole in the coming campaigns.

This season, he has mostly functioned as a left winger, playing 37 matches. On only five occasions has he been deployed on the right flank. However, he can adapt with age and guidance from the French manager, if they sign him for their project.

