Arsenal prepare to launch bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's replacement in January: Reports

Arsenal are rumored to be plotting a move for Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan is seen as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is woefully out of form and continues to be linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

According to La Colina de Nervion, Arsenal are not willing to waste time and would like to sign Youssef En-Nesyri in January. The 24-year-old was linked with a move to West Ham this summer. However, the move failed to materialize as Sevilla were keen to keep hold of the forward.

Youssef En-Nesyri joined Sevilla from Leganes in the summer of 2018 in a deal worth €25 million. After scoring just four times in 18 appearances for Sevilla during the second half of the 2019-20 campaign, En-Nesyri developed into one of the club's standout players during the 2020-21 season.

The Moroccan scored 24 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Sevilla last season, becoming one of the hottest properties in Europe this summer.

Youssef En-Nesyri | Arsenal plan ‘ideal’ signing to take them forward – Gunners already have transfer plans.https://t.co/kfd5vlpTSb #afc — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 8, 2021

Youssef En-Nesyri has also amassed 39 appearances for Morocco and has scored eleven times for his national side. He has got off to an impressive start to the 2021-22 season as he scored twice in Sevilla's opening three La Liga games this season.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the near future. The Gabon international endured a dismal campaign last season as he found the back of the net just ten times in the Premier League.

Aubameyang's massive dip in form and his enormous wages have made him a liability at Arsenal. The Gunners are therefore keen to move on the 32-year-old to reduce their wage bill.

Arsenal likely to face stiff competition for Youssef En-Nesyri's signature

Sevilla FC v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga Santander

Arsenal are in desperate need of a top-quality striker. The Gunners are yet to find the back of the net after three Premier League games and are suffering from a lack of creativity and attacking threat.

Youssef En-Nesyri's pace, dribbling, and eye for goal make him the perfect signing for Arsenal. The Gunners are, however, likely to face stiff competition from Liverpool for the 24-year-old's signature.

Also Read

Liverpool are yet to sign a striker to provide cover and competition to Roberto Firmino. Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to add a striker to his squad in January and could look to sign Youssef En-Nesyri.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar