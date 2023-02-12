"Arsenal be prepared to be humbled" - Twitter explodes as Manchester City return to winning ways with 3-1 win against Aston Villa

Manchester City put aside their financial fair play troubles to clinch a vital 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday (February 12). Pep Guardiola's men have propelled themselves to within three points of league leaders Arsenal.

Rodri opened the scoring in the fourth minute when the Spanish midfielder headed home an astute Riyad Mahrez corner. City looked up for it and could have increased their lead in the 11th minute when Ilkay Gundogan raced through on goal.

Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, though, did well to deny the German. Guardiola's side appealed for a penalty in the 20th minute when Calum Chambers appeared to handle Jack Grealish's fizzing volley. However, VAR deemed that there was no spot-kick to be given, as there was no way the English defender could have gotten out of the shot.

Erling Haaland should have bagged his 32nd goal of the season in the 22nd minute, but the Norweigan sent an effort high over the bar from close range. Manchester City were purring, and Grealish nearly scored against his former side. but Martinez superbly saved his curling 29th-minute attempt.

Soon, though, it was 2-0 when Haaland caused nightmares among the Villa defence. He raced forward onto Kevin De Bruyne's brilliant through ball and unselfishly found Gundogan at the back post, who tucked home his side's second six minutes from the interval.

City were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Grealish fell to the ground following a challenge by Jacob Ramsey. Haaland seemed aggrieved, as Riyad Mahrez grabbed the ball to take the spot-kick. The Algerian made no mistake in dispatching past Martinez in the 45+1st minute. However, there was bad news for City fans, as Guardiola was forced to substitute Haaland for Julian Alvarez at half-time due to an apparent thigh injury.

The Villans showed signs of life at the hour mark when Douglas Luiz played a neat through ball into Ollie Watkins' path. The English striker sped towards City goalkeeper Ederson's goal and tucked his effort under the Brazilian shot-stopper.

City were seeing out their win but were given a scare when Philippe Coutinho tested Ederson with a fierce long-range effort in the 80th minute. The shot-stopper, though, did well to tip the ball from his compatriot over his bar.

The Villans were threatening late on, and Coutinho was the driving force. Mahrez should have grabbed a brace in the 83rd minute after good work from Alvarez. The Algerian took the ball in his stride but fired over Martinez's goal.

However, Guardiola's side eventually sealed their victory, which took them to within three points of league leaders Arsenal. One fan warned Mikel Arteta's men to be prepared for a humbling:

"Arsenal be prepared to be humbled."

However, some others will be fretting over the extent of Haaland's injury ahead of the two title contenders' clash on Wednesday (February 15).

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester City's 3-1 win over Villa:

Martin Keddy @MartinKeddy01 Arsenal must be getting nervous with this dominant city performance. #MCIAVL Arsenal must be getting nervous with this dominant city performance. #MCIAVL

Gaby Hart 😎 @1realgaby



we're coming for them If Arsenal really want to win the league, my only advice for them is to go on a winning spree #mancity we're coming for them If Arsenal really want to win the league, my only advice for them is to go on a winning spree 😹😹#mancity we're coming for them ⚡

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals



#MCIAVL Man City have come out fighting on and off the pitch, they've created a monster Man City have come out fighting on and off the pitch, they've created a monster#MCIAVL https://t.co/qPc7FgwsYm

Shane H. @Squirrelie_SRH Maybe City do want to win the Premier League after all. Maybe City do want to win the Premier League after all.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



His favourites. Rodri has now scored 4 goals against Aston Villa in his career, more than against any other club.His favourites. Rodri has now scored 4 goals against Aston Villa in his career, more than against any other club.His favourites.💥 https://t.co/fK6DI3sQKs

🙏 @thewoke4ive Gundogan and Rodri scoring against Villa at the etihad Gundogan and Rodri scoring against Villa at the etihad https://t.co/YCtmm1cDQO

Ryan @bernardooooV3 Ilkay Gundogan back post tap in? Seen that before… Ilkay Gundogan back post tap in? Seen that before… https://t.co/f0OtMYj2RK

Paddy Power @paddypower Arsenal fans hearing that Erling Haaland has been taken off with a knock Arsenal fans hearing that Erling Haaland has been taken off with a knock https://t.co/9dOLDGJxDC

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



77% pass accuracy

3/4 ground duels won

3 key passes

2/3 crosses completed

1/1 dribble completed



Creative force. Kevin de Bruyne’s first half by numbers vs. Aston Villa:77% pass accuracy3/4 ground duels won3 key passes2/3 crosses completed1/1 dribble completedCreative force. Kevin de Bruyne’s first half by numbers vs. Aston Villa:77% pass accuracy3/4 ground duels won3 key passes2/3 crosses completed1/1 dribble completedCreative force. 🌟 https://t.co/rca3chwk9Y

17 @DxBruyneSZN Kevin De Bruyne just wow this guy is immense what a player Kevin De Bruyne just wow this guy is immense what a player

JESSE @IH8TheRussoBros post FFP man city are a force to be reckoned with post FFP man city are a force to be reckoned with

Oliver Windle ♨️ @OlsWindle #MCIAVL It seems like Manchester City are letting out all of their FFP anger out on Aston Villa. Poor Villa It seems like Manchester City are letting out all of their FFP anger out on Aston Villa. Poor Villa 😂 #MCIAVL

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Erling Haaland has now registered 35 goals + assists for Manchester City so fr this season. He has only made 29 appearances



Inevitable. 🤖 Erling Haaland has now registered 35 goals + assists for Manchester City so fr this season. He has only made 29 appearancesInevitable. 🤖 https://t.co/sEjJBhFjrz

trev @trevsenpai Grealish assist for mahrez Pen Grealish assist for mahrez Pen https://t.co/4lS22mmbhN

Paddy Power @paddypower Unai Emery to Arsenal fans after not doing them a favour by taking points off City Unai Emery to Arsenal fans after not doing them a favour by taking points off City https://t.co/o5JT0fk3r0

(M) @MXReformed Grealish diving against us not for us Grealish diving against us not for us https://t.co/uWVslA4kc4

C @AFC_Carys We’re underdogs for the game against Man City ahhhhhh We’re underdogs for the game against Man City ahhhhhh https://t.co/8LGWZ3deBS

۪ @SmartUnitedFan City fans freaking out over those Ederson saves when other keepers do that on a weekly basis City fans freaking out over those Ederson saves when other keepers do that on a weekly basis https://t.co/t394CDlBEv

Eriksensational. 🔰🔱 @UTDEriksen Arsenal fans seeing City 3-0 up at half time Arsenal fans seeing City 3-0 up at half time https://t.co/c3BV2BVK6s

Shawn McEntee @Utownwarrior It's nice to see Man City playing like the dominant club they have been. Last few weeks have been rough. It's nice to see Man City playing like the dominant club they have been. Last few weeks have been rough.

The Villa Podcast @TheVillaPodcast Jack Grealish has just dived against his boyhood club against a player from his boyhood club. When they were 2-0 up. Real scumbag move. Jack Grealish has just dived against his boyhood club against a player from his boyhood club. When they were 2-0 up. Real scumbag move.

Manchester City fans boo Premier League anthem before win over Aston Villa

The Etihad faithful react to the Premier League's charges.

Manchester City fans made their voices heard over the club's recent charges for allegedly breaching the Premier League's financial fair play rules. The Cityzens have been accused of doing so on 115 occasions between 2009 and 2018. They have also been charged with failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Guardiola came out in defiant mood in his pre-match press conference ahead of the clash with Villa. The Spanish coach reiterated that he trusts that the club have done nothing wrong.

City fans booed the Premier League anthem before their team's win over Unai Emery's side. They also chanted:

"F**** the Premier League."

Manchester City next face the Gunners at the Emirates in the league on Wednesday (February 15).

