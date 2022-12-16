Arsenal prepared to launch new offer in attempt to sign long-term Manchester United target: Reports

According to Metro, Arsenal are looking to launch a new offer for Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Gunners previously had a bid of €47 million rejected for the player.

Milinkovic-Savic currently plays for Serie A side Lazio. He has scored 63 goals and provided 58 assists in 314 games for the Italian club. Lazio are asking a whopping €105 million fee for the Serbian.

Milinkovic-Savic's contract with Lazio is set to expire in 2024, and many clubs are looking to get the player for a lesser price. According to reports, the club could see him go for a fee of €80 million, with his price is set to drop in the near future.

afcstuff @afcstuff Arsenal have made ‘important moves’ to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent weeks & are already preparing groundwork for a potential offer in June. Lazio are currently asking for between €80m-€100m, but that could drop significantly by €40m-€50m in the summer. [ Arsenal have made ‘important moves’ to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent weeks & are already preparing groundwork for a potential offer in June. Lazio are currently asking for between €80m-€100m, but that could drop significantly by €40m-€50m in the summer. [ @relevo 🚨 Arsenal have made ‘important moves’ to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in recent weeks & are already preparing groundwork for a potential offer in June. Lazio are currently asking for between €80m-€100m, but that could drop significantly by €40m-€50m in the summer. [@relevo] https://t.co/NSpTgNzGm8

Milinkovic-Savid has been in fine form for Lazio this season. He has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 14 Serie A games.

Arsenal can potentially partner the player with Thomas Partey at the heart of their midfield, allowing Granit Xhaka, who has been in spectacular form this season, to take up a more advanced attacking role.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Thomas Partey was disappointed to be knocked out of the FIFA World Cup group stages

Ghana v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Thomas Partey had an early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup as Ghana were knocked out of the group stages of the tournament. The midfielder is now back to focusing on Arsenal's Premier League title challenge.

The Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, spoke about the player's return. After his team's Dubai Super Cup win against AC Milan, the Spaniard said (via the club's official website):

"He played a lot [at the World Cup] and obviously he was disappointed at the way that he had to leave, but it happens to every nation when they go out, and it takes a few days to reset and start to focus on the team. The good thing we have is that everyone has been showing that they are desperate to get back, and they want to be ready as quickly as possible and it was great to have those two back today playing some minutes."

Do you think Arsenal will be successful in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic? Would he be a good signing for the Gunners? Let us know in the comments.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 1846 votes