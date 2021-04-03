Arsenal preparing a bid to sign Inter Milan star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Morocco international has been in inspired form since joining Inter Milan from Real Madrid last summer.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are preparing a bid in the region of €50 million for Achraf Hakimi. The Gunners have shown signs of improvement under Mikel Arteta this season but are still a couple of signings away from challenging for the Champions League places.

Achraf Hakimi rose through the youth ranks at Real Madrid before making his debut for the club in 2017. After failing to become a regular in the first team, he joined Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2018.

The defender soon became a regular starter at the Bundesliga club. He made 73 appearances and scored 12 goals for the German giants.

The 22-year-old returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 but was soon sold to Inter Milan for €40 million. He has enjoyed a terrific season for the Nerazzurri so far, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Achraf Hakimi has developed into one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe this season and can also play as a wing-back or a winger.

Arsenal are rumored to be interested in signing him this summer. The Gunners are bracing themselves for the exit of Hector Bellerin, who has been heavily tipped to return to Barcelona when the transfer window opens.

The north London giants have been linked with a number of right-backs in recent weeks, including Achraf Hakimi, Max Aarons and Tariq Lamptey.

Inter Milan could be forced to sell Achraf Hakimi to Arsenal due to their current financial situation

Despite being at the top of Serie A and showing massive signs of progress under the management of Antonio Conte, Inter Milan could be forced to sell some of their star players this summer.

The Italian giants have suffered massive losses due to the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of the club's star players, including Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Achraf Hakimi, have been linked with moves away from the club.

Inter Milan could be forced to accept Arsenal's bid for Acraf Hakimi so that they can use the money to pay off their debts.

They will, however, demand more than €50 million for the defender, given that they signed him for €40 million a year ago.