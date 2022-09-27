Arsenal preparing offer worth staggering €115 million to sign forward from European giants: Reports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has asked the club's authorities to approve a £115 million offer for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Despite Gabriel Jesus' brilliant goal-scoring form, Mikel Arteta feels the importance of another striker in the team, and for that, the Spaniard has zeroed in on Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, according to El Nacional.

The Serbian international is reportedly unhappy with Juventus' situation in Serie A and has disagreements with their manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

Arteta is confident that a humongous £115 million offer and an attractive project at the Emirates Stadium could swing the Serbian striker's decision in their favor in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Arsenal have won six of their first seven games to stay at the top of the Premier League table, thanks to Arteta's trust in his young players and new summer signings, especially Gabriel Jesus.

The Spaniard believes a new striker in the winter transfer window would increase their chances of finishing the season with multiple trophies.

Vlahovic has scored 13 goals and provided two assists in the 29 competitive games he has played for Juventus across different tournaments since his arrival in January this year. Vlahovic was brought in to fill the gap for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left early last season to return to Manchester United.

Arsenal and Real Madrid went behind the Serbian star when he was playing for Fiorentina but could not make a breakthrough, while the Italian giants agreed on terms with him on a £66.6 million move.

Arteta spent close to £110 million to bring in five vital first-team players in the summer transfer window to bolster their squad and compete for trophies this season.

Former Manchester City forward Jesus, highly-rated Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, American goalkeeper Matt Turner, young winger Marquinhos, and fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko arrived at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, it seems Arteta is not yet done with the perfect set of players he wants in his team and has asked the club to make a big move to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

Kieran Tierney returns to Arsenal after getting injured during the international break.

Kieran Tierney has been forced to return to his English club Arsenal after getting injured in Scotland's match against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League.

The 25-year-old sustained a head injury in the game and has been asked not to play against Ukraine on September 28.

Tierney was the first-choice player in his position at the Emirates Stadium before the international break after Oleksandr Zinchenko had to sit out following an injury.

Arsenal will be hoping that Tierney returns to 100 percent of his fitness before their next EPL clash against Tottenham Hotspur on October 1st.

