"Arsenal are preparing their second bid" - Fabrizio Romano claims Gunners are set to make new offer for Arteta's 'priority' target

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a second bid in an attempt to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this summer.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, manager Mikel Arteta has approved the potential signing and Timber has also agreed on the same. The Gunners' first bid, worth around £30 million, was rejected by Ajax, who want £50 million for the Netherlands international.

The north London side are now preparing a second bid, as Romano reported on Twitter:

"Arsenal are preparing their second bid for Jurrien Timber. Expectation’s to be submitted soon — crucial step after green light from the player. Arteta has already approved Timber as priority target for this window."

Timber, 22, can play as a centre-back or a right-back. He came through Ajax's academy and has made 121 senior games for the club and also contributed six goals and four assists.

He helped the Dutch giants keep 15 clean sheets in 47 appearances across competitions last season.

Timber was also linked with a move to Manchester United last summer as Erik ten Hag moved from Ajax to Old Trafford. However, he eventually stayed put with De Godenzonen.

He could now join United's rivals Arsenal this summer as they look to strengthen their defense. The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Ben White helped the Gunners keep 14 clean sheets in the Premier League.

However, after Saliba's injury in March, they kept only two clean sheets in 11 games as they lost the league title to Manchester City.

Jurrien Timber's old comments on Manchester City surface amidst links with Arsenal

While Manchester City haven't been concretely linked with Jurrien Timber so far, the defender has expressed a desire to join them in the past.

In an interview with Voetbal, Timber was asked to choose between a move to Manchester City or Barcelona. He stated he would prefer a move to the former as he likes to compete for trophies.

“I like playing for trophies, that’s why I will choose Manchester City instead of Barcelona today. I plan to stay here for a while. But if Manchester City call me, what should I do?" Timber said.

This could be worrying for Arsenal, given the current situation in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have already seen two bids being rejected for the English midfielder. Now, Manchester City are also set to bid for Rice, which could perhaps be a more tempting move, with City winning a European treble last season.

Poll : 0 votes