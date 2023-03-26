"Arsenal should press charges" - Fans furious with Manchester City star Rodri's challenge on Martin Odegaard in Spain's 3-0 win over Norway

Arsenal fans are unhappy with Manchester City midfielder Rodri's strong tackle on Martin Odegaard in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Saturday, March 25.

The Spanish midfielder put in a crunching tackle on the Gunners' captain in La Roja's 3-0 win over Norway at the La Rosaleda Stadium. Odegaard received the ball in the penalty box and was about to shoot for the goal before Rodri came flying in.

The Norwegian midfielder appealed for a penalty but to no avail. He quickly got up though, which would be a relief for everyone associated with Norway and Arsenal.

Notably, the Gunners are engrossed in a Premier League title race with Manchester City this season. They hold an eight-point lead at the top of the table with City having a game in hand.

Odegaard has been a vital player for Mikel Arteta's side this season, consistently creating opportunities in attack. He has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 27 league games.

Hence, fans of the north London side were furious with Rodri's tackle on Odegaard on Saturday. They took to Twitter to share their anger, as one fan wrote:

"Arsenal should press charges."

Here are some more reactions from fans to Rodri's tackle on Odegaard:

Manchester City star heaps praise on Arsenal's Bukayo Saka

Manchester City and England forward Phil Foden has lauded compatriot Bukayo Saka and claimed that he is learning from the winger.

Saka has been prolific for the Gunners this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 38 games across competitions.

The Arsenal man missed a penalty in the shootout in England's 2021 EURO final loss against Italy. However, he has turned things around since then and has been brilliant for club and country.

Manchester City's Foden recently praised Saka's mentality and said (via Football.London):

“Definitely, I learn from him. From him missing that penalty, he’s turned it around with his performances on the pitch for club & country. He’s such a nice lad & everyone loves him. He’s a big part of what we do here.”

He added:

“It shows what a person he is. He’s such a young lad, he’s still developing & still learning about the game. For him to come back from something like that [Euro 2020 final penalty miss] just shows the courage he’s got & how much he’s come on. I’m so happy for him.”

Both players could be in action next on Sunday (March 26) when England take on Ukraine in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers.

