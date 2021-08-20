Arsenal Press Conference - Mikel Arteta on new signing, team news ahead of Chelsea game, and more

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addressed the media ahead of his side's trip to Chelsea on Sunday. The Gunners boss confirmed that the club have signed Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal.

Arteta also provided an update on his players' fitness going into the league game against Chelsea. Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their opening-day defeat against Brentford with a win against their London rivals.

So without further ado, here are the main takeaways from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal press conference:

We are delighted to have Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal - Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta said that Arsenal are very pleased to have brought in Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal after the player had impressed during a short loan spell at the club earlier this year. He said in this regard:

"Well, a lot of things that he brought last season. He made us better. We needed more options, alternatives, creativity and players that can be models in this football club. He's still a really young man, but he has huge experience in different clubs already, and he has a unique talent for the way we want to play. I'm delighted that the club has made an effort, and that we have Martin on a permanent deal here."

On the imminent signing of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Arteta said:

"We will see. There is still some paperwork being done. His medical is almost done as well. There are still a few things with Sheffield to be resolved, so we're going to have to wait."

Arteta then turned his thoughts on Arsenal's 2-0 loss against Brentford on the opening day:

"Putting things into perspective, we had an incredible 48 hours before the match, which created a big uncertainty and probably an unprecedented Arsenal lineup," reflected Arteta.

"We tried everything that we had in that game, but it didn't work out. But internally, the reaction has been incredibly positive. It's one day of Premier League football. We have the whole season ahead of us, and any negativity surrounding this club is out of these walls."

Arsenal take on Chelsea on Sunday

Both Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may be unavailable for Arsenal.

Arsenal have confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Alex Runarsson all tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the game against Brentford.

When asked for an update regarding the quartet, Arteta said that he was not certain when they would be able to return.

"Still very uncertain. I cannot give you any answer today because I don't know if they will be able to train in a few hours, or if they will be able to compete on the weekend. I don't know."

On what he expects from Chelsea on Sunday, Arteta said:

"Well from Chelsea, I expect what they've done over the past few years. They are a top team full of world-class players with a great manager. They are the champions of Europ,e and we expect a really competitive match. Our fans are going to be behind the team from the beginning because they've been missed so much. We're going to go there to win the football match."

Arteta also talked about any 'special plans' Arsenal may have to stop new Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku:

"I don't know if he's going to play. I have a plan to try to stop what Chelsea do and a plan to do what we've to do to win the game."

