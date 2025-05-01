Arsenal or PSG? Rio Ferdinand names his favorites to win second leg of UEFA Champions League semi-final clash

Rio Ferdinand has weighed in on the upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, May 7. The former Manchester United defender has predicted that the Ligue 1 side will defeat the Gunners and make it to their first UCL final since 2020.

PSG secured a crucial 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday through Ousmane Dembele’s strike in the fourth minute. The reverse fixture will be played next Wednesday at PSG’s home ground, Parc des Princes.

The north London club have been without their two main center forwards, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, since February, and Mikel Merino has been used as a makeshift striker.

Speaking on his eponymous YouTube channel, Ferdinand named PSG as the favorites to reach the final. He believes the Gunners' lack of a natural striker will allow the Ligue 1 side to commit bodies forward in the return leg and go man-to-man with them. He said:

“My biggest concern with Arsenal is that without a centre-forward, this Paris Saint-Germain team can go man-to-man, one-v-one at the back, especially when they’re on the attack and be comfortable, fairly comfortable, which means they have numbers further up the pitch to outnumber this Arsenal team and really suffocate them and keep them back.”

“I think it’s about mindset’’ – Rio Ferdinand pinpoints what Arsenal need to get past PSG in the Champions League semifinal

While Ferdinand gave PSG the edge, he also highlighted what the Gunners need to get past the French giants in the return legs. The United legend believes Mikel Arteta's men need to have the right mindset and mentality in Paris. He said:

“I don’t think it’s about the ability with Arsenal at this stage. I think it’s about mindset. I think it’s about mentality in this game. It’s about belief. It’s about going into that game and saying we are meant to here. We are going to get ourselves to that final and we’re going to show a way of playing that might not be what we’re used to seeing with Arsenal.’’

“But it’s going to be hard. It’s going to be ugly. It’s going to be gritty. And they’re going to find a way because I think that they’ve in Saka a match winner who can turn the game on her head in six months. So, they got positives within their team. But as many positives as they have, if the mindset and mentality isn’t right going into this game when you’re 1-0 down to say 'No, no, guys, there’s a real belief here,' they get smoked,’’ he added.

Whichever side advances to the final from this side of the draw will have the opportunity to win their first-ever Champions League title.

