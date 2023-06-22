Arsenal pull out of race to sign Chelsea target valued at over £80million - Reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have pulled out of the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo and Chelsea have agreed personal terms with the Ecuador international.

In the January transfer window, Arsenal and Chelsea tried to sign Caicedo, but Brighton refused to negotiate with either club. The Gunners' £70 million bid was rejected by the Seagulls.

Caicedo, 21, will reportedly cost the Blues over £80 million this summer. The midfielder made 37 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Chelsea completing the deal would be a significant step towards a midfield rebuild amid N'Golo Kante's exit and rumours linking Mateo Kovacic with a move away from the club.

Kante has agreed to join Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ittihad, while Kovacic is nearing a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal are reportedly focused on securing their primary midfield target, Declan Rice, this summer. The Gunners' opening £80 million bid was rejected by West Ham as the Europa Conference League winners want at least £100 million to let go of their captain.

With Granit Xhaka's exit imminent and Thomas Partey likely to leave the club this summer as well, Arsenal, much like Chelsea, are looking to revamp their midfield. Apart from Rice, reports suggest that Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is also amongst Arsenal's targets for the summer.

Arsenal yet to make official bid for Romeo Lavia

Arsenal are interested in signing Romeo Lavia

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday (June 20) that Arsenal haven't yet made an official bid for Romeo Lavia and remain in talks with the club and the player's entourage.

Southampton were relegated to the Championship after finishing at the bottom of the 2022-23 Premier League table. Despite the relegation, the Saints are set to demand a fee in the region of £45 million for the 19-year-old midfielder.

According to Romano, Arsenal are not the only club eyeing a transfer for the teenager. Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the Belgian midfielder.

