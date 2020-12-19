Arsenal ready to battle Juventus for £50m rated ‘new Thierry Henry’ – Reports

Arsenal are preparing to rival Juventus for Slavia Prague’s Abdullah Sima, according to reports. The Senegalese winger is earning rave reviews at the Czech club and is already being touted as the ‘new Thierry Henry’.

The 19-year-old has already scored 13 goals from 18 appearances for Slavia Prague and is expected to cost around £50m. Understandably, both Arsenal and Juventus are keeping tabs on the youngster.

The Gunners have been trying to return to their glory days under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta. Even though they are currently struggling in the league, Arsenal have a heritage of developing young players. The Emirates, as such, could be an ideal place for Sima to continue his development.

©️ Tonight's side will be captained by Rob Holding#EVEARS pic.twitter.com/uWwmBRy1UX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 19, 2020

Juventus have also targeted talented young players of late as they try to build a platform for the future. The Old Lady have put faith in former player Andrea Pirlo to usher in the change at Turin. The chance to train with Cristiano Ronaldo might be too lucrative to turn down for any young footballer.

MATCHDAY TODAY!



⚽️ Parma vs Juventus

🏟️ Stadio Ennio Tardini

🏆 Serie A pic.twitter.com/K3SswuirV2 — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 19, 2020

Sima has the qualities to succeed at both Arsenal and Juventus

The Gunners have endured a tough start to the season and entered the weekend at 15th in the table after 13 games. If their current run of form continues, it is highly unlikely that they would manage to convince a player of Sima’s talents to make the move to the Emirates. The chance to play in the UEFA Champions League would certainly play a major role in the player’s decision.

If Arsenal fail to turn their season around and ultimately end up without European football next season, it would give the Old Lady the upper hand in the race for the Senegalese. Juventus remain in the hunt for another Serie A title, despite a slow start to the new season.

Even though both clubs remain in the hunt for the Senegalese, only time will tell whether Arsenal and Juventus would be willing to back their interest with actual offers on the table.

Sima is relatively inexperienced and is yet to play 20 games for the senior side. However, the teenager is highly-rated at his club and looks destined to be a stalwart for the national team soon.

West Ham United midfield Thomas Soucek is a fan of the player and has openly asked the Hammers to secure his services. As such, Arsenal and Juventus could be braced for more competition for the player’s services.