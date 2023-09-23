Arsenal ready to hand key player a wage hike as part of a new long-term deal with the club - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to offer key player Oleksandr Zinchenko a substantial increase in salary as part of an extended long-term contract.

The north London club see the 26-year-old as an indispensable figure, both on the field and in the locker room. They aim to ward off any competing interests from other clubs.

Zinchenko still has three years remaining on his existing contract with Arsenal. However, the club's management is enthusiastic about recognizing the Ukrainian defender's significant contributions since he joined the team last year. To that end, an enhanced contract featuring a noteworthy salary boost is expected to be on the table (via Football Insider).

Zinchenko was instrumental in Arsenal's second-place finish in the Premier League last season, following his move from Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus also joined the Gunners from City last summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said at the time of their arrival that both players would bring a "winning mentality" that had been absent from his squad. Zinchenko, while couldn't help them win anything, didn't disappoint in his performances. He made 33 appearances across all competitions last season, establishing himself as the go-to choice for the left-back position.

His strong performance relegated Kieran Tierney, who has been loaned out to Real Sociedad this summer, to a secondary role.

Zinchenko has made five appearances this season, despite missing the inaugural match of the Premier League due to an injury.

He was in the starting lineup for three of these games, including Arsenal's recent UEFA Champions League triumph against PSV Eindhoven on September 20.

Gabriel Jesus cites street football experience as his unique edge in Arsenal's attack

Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus believes his ability to infuse elements of street football into his play sets him apart from his fellow forwards at the club.

Since his £45 million move from Manchester City last year, Jesus has been in remarkable form. He has scored 13 goals and added eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

When asked about what differentiates him from his attacking peers at Arsenal, Jesus told Bleacher Report that his unique approach is rooted in his experiences on the streets. He stated (via Daily Post):

“With me, I think you don’t know what I’m going to do, I create chaos. I started in Palmeiras, my former club when I was like 15, or 16, before that, I only played in the streets. So I think I bring the streets to the pitch.”

Jesus' contribution was sorely missed last season when he was sidelined due to a serious knee injury sustained while representing Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His absence was considered a significant factor in the London club's failed title challenge, as he missed 12 league games during this period.

Now fully recovered, the 26-year-old is once again showcasing his undeniable skills and making a compelling case for himself in Mikel Arteta's setup this season. Operating alongside fellow forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, Jesus has helped form one of the most potent attacking trios in European football.