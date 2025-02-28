Arsenal ready to make £65 million to sign Barcelona superstar in the summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a £65 million move for Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. The Gunners are facing competition from Liverpool for the Dutch midfielder, who was previously linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

As per a report by TBR Football, Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle it out for De Jong. They claim that both sides are looking to add midfielders in the summer and see the Barcelona star as the ideal fit.

The Catalan side are ready to sell the midfielder as Pedri, Gavi and Marc Casado are their main midfielders at the club. The former Ajax man is open to leaving the club

Apart from the two Premier League sides mentioned, TBR Football stated that Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the Dutchman. They have also been in contact with the Barcelona star and are interested in a summer move.

The report added that Liverpool tried to lure him last summer, while Manchester United made a move in 2023 but both were snubbed.

Frenkie de Jong hints at Barcelona exit amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Frenkie de Jong spoke to Voetbal earlier this year and admitted that he would leave Barcelona if he couldn't contribute enough on the pitch. He added that he thinks of life outside the club and is not adamant about finishing his career with the Catalan side. He said via BeIN Sports:

"When I signed for Barcelona, I didn’t imagine I’d have just one La Liga, one Copa del Rey, and one Supercopa de España after four years. I expected at least double that, so it’s disappointing. Things happen off the pitch that you can’t predict. People think I want to stay in Barcelona forever because life outside football is so good here, and it is, but what happens on the pitch is still more important. If I felt I couldn’t contribute enough, or if the team couldn’t compete, I would leave."

“My contract renewal is a topic for the local papers, not for me. I want to play football, and then I’ll see what the club wants to do with me. After that, I’ll decide what I want to do with my agent and my family. Football is becoming too robotic, too tactical. When I watch other teams, everything is so programmed. For example, when they build up from the back, a player is only allowed to pass left, right, or forward as long as the triangle is formed.”

Frenkie de Jong is reported to be one of the highest earners at Barcelona. The exit would help the club ease their wage bill and it could help them secure more signings.

