Arsenal ready to make ambitious move for Bayern Munich forward - Reports

According to FourFourTwo, Arsenal are interested in signing Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

The Pole's contract with the German club expires in 2023 but he is reportedly looking for a move in the summer of 2022. He could stay, however, if the Bavarians are to offer him a new deal. Due to this complicated situation, a host of clubs are reportedly interested in signing the 2021 FIFA Men's Best Player.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Bayern



There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent - Lewandowski's waiting. Robert Lewandowski's future situation is absolutely open. He's focused on second part of the season with Bayern - but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay.There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent - Lewandowski's waiting. Robert Lewandowski's future situation is absolutely open. He's focused on second part of the season with Bayern - but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay. 🔴 #Bayern There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent - Lewandowski's waiting. https://t.co/rRsjoj6XBC

Arsenal are on that list of clubs due to their striking issues this season. They let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January after reported disciplinary breaches. The Gabon striker joined Barcelona.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are nowhere close to being clinical enough. The duo have scored just three goals between them in a combined 26 appearances in the Premier League this season. The former is expected to leave in the summer anyway, with AC Milan reportedly interested in his services.

The Gunners tried to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January but the Serb went to Juventus instead. They were also linked with Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak but talks didn't advance due to the La Liga side's hefty release clause (€75 million) for the forward.

The Gunners will certainly be in the market for a striker in the summer. If Lewandowski is available, they might pursue him aggressively.

Will Arsenal and Robert Lewandowski be a good fit?

Well, it would arguably be a fool's choice not to go for the striker if given a chance. Even at 33-year-old, Lewandowski has been lighting up the Bundesliga this season, scoring 28 goals in 24 appearances.

The Poland international has been phenomenal in the Champions League as well. He is the competition's third highest scorer with 82 goals, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

However, the 2021 Ballon d'Or winner is still untested in the Premier League. Moreover, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been building a young squad with one of the lowest average ages in the top five European leagues. Hence, signing a 34-year-old (Lewandowski will be 34 in August) would probably not be a great fit for their system.

evan 》 @afcevan Current average age of Arsenal's entire senior squad: 24.5



Wow. Current average age of Arsenal's entire senior squad: 24.5Wow.

Signing a youngster like Alexander Isak, 22, seems like a better fit for Arteta currently.

Moreover, a lot of it will depend on whether Arsenal qualify for the Champions League next season. They are currently in fifth position, just two points off fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand.

If they qualify for the Champions League, they might have a real chance to sign Lewandowski.

Edited by Diptanil Roy