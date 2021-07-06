Arsenal ready to make formal offer for Manuel Locatelli, set to face competition from Juventus - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a formal offer for Manuel Locatelli but it is believed the Sassuolo midfielder would prefer a move to Juventus.

According to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport, the Gunners are willing to match Sassuolo's valuation of €40m and would make the purchase in one payment.

This goes in contrast to Juventus, who are considering paying in installments or the possibility of a loan move before making the transfer permanent.

While Sassuolo might be more convinced by Arsenal's proposal, it is believed that Locatelli himself has set his sights on a move to Turin.

The possibility of playing UEFA Champions League football makes Juventus a more attractive destination, while Arsenal will not be competing in European football at all next season.

Furthermore, the Bianconeri hold a special allure to Italian players owing to their historical dominance of Italian football.

According to the report by Gazzetta, the coming week will be key in deciding the future of Locatelli, with the Juventus board set to have a meeting to plot their summer transfer strategy.

Max Allegri is said to be a huge fan of the 23-year-old and penciled him down as one of the priority transfers to be made.

Arsenal, for their part, are also interested in the Italy international and are in the process of a rebuild after a disastrous season that saw them record their worst finish in 25 years.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Manuel Locatelli fueling Arsenal and Juventus' interest with star turn at Euro 2020

Manuel Locatelli was one of the breakout stars of Euro 2020

Manuel Locatelli was one of the stars of the show as Italy sent an early statement of intent at Euro 2020.

The Sassuolo man earned plaudits for his displays in midfield and scored a brace in the 3-0 victory over Switzerland on matchday two.

Get your 🍿 ready!



Here's a little look 🔙 at the best of Nedved during his time on the field! ⚽️🔥



🎥 https://t.co/mpP6XvMfdS pic.twitter.com/voM2IiHye9 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 5, 2021

Marco Veratti's return to fitness has reduced Locatelli's playing time but it cannot be argued that the former AC Milan man will leave the tournament with a higher pedigree.

Arsenal and Juventus are among the clubs to have intensified their interest in Locatelli after his performance at Euro 2020 and the next chapter in this unfolding transfer speculation remains to be seen.

Also Read: Seven European clubs to win a treble

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande