Arsenal ready to sacrifice two players to sign £51 million-rated Barcelona target - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to sacrifice youth product Charlie Patino and experienced midfielder Jorginho in order to sign Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi.

According to TeamTalk, the Gunners will pursue their interest in the Real Sociedad defensive midfielder in January after having shown a liking for the player this summer. An instrumental part of his current club's setup, Zubimendi is considered among the top talents in La Liga.

Should Mikel Arteta wish to secure the player's services in January, the Gunners could trigger the 24-year-old's £51 million release clause. The Premier League side will face competition from Barcelona, who have been impressed by the youngster in the past.

However, the aforementioned report claims that the Blaugrana would be satisfied with signing Jorginho in the summer, clearing Arsenal's route in Zubimendi's pursuit.

Further, Real Sociedad are supposedly looking to make Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino a part of the deal for their player. Patino is currently on loan with Swansea City and can play in a deep-lying midfield role.

So far this season, the Spain international has managed 11 appearances for Real Sociedad across all competitions, bagging a goal and an assist. In all, he has made 154 senior appearances for the club, scoring five goals and assisting seven.

Pundit praises Arsenal's Declan Rice who partnered Barcelona target Jorginho in midfield during 1-0 win over Manchester City

Declan Rice (via Getty Images)

Pundit Gary Lineker lavished praise on Arsenal summer signing Declan Rice following his display against Manchester City last Sunday (October 8). The England international was slightly more advanced as he started alongside defensive midfielder and reported Barcelona target Jorginho.

During the match, he managed 58 touches of the ball, completed 36 of his 40 passes, made three interceptions, and won four of his seven ground duels. Speaking after the match, Lineker said (via Gooner News):

"I thought [Declan] Rice was superb. He was all over the pitch. Passing the ball forward, I thought he was exceptional. He has really settled in very quickly there.”

Since joining from West Ham United in the summer for a fee of £105 million, Rice has scored one goal in eight Premier League appearances. Many would argue that the England international has been one of the north Londoners' best players so far this season.

Gunners fans will hope he continues in a similar fashion in the coming months.