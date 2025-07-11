Arsenal ready to sell attacker after agreeing deal to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Leandro Trossard this summer. The Gunners recently agreed a deal to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke and are ready to part ways with the Belgium international.
As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Madueke has agreed to join the North London club on a five-year deal worth £50 million plus add-ons. The Chelsea star becomes the Gunners' fourth acquisition of the summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, and Christian Norgaard.
Trossard's future at the Emirates has been subject to speculation heading into the summer. The 30-year-old has just a year left on his contract and was reportedly attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.
However, according to The Times (via Metro), the Belgium star could be heading to Turkey with Fernerbache. Trossard has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the Turkish giants, who are now negotiating a transfer fee with Arsenal. The Gunners are said to have slapped an asking fee of £20 million for the former Brighton & Hove Albion forward.
With the Gunners also looking to add Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres to their ranks, Trossard could drop down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta's setup.
The Belgium international joined the Gunners in 2023 from Brighton for a reported £27 million. He has registered 28 goals and 23 assists in 124 games for the club since then.
Former Arsenal star questions club's decision to sign Noni Madueke
Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has questioned the club's decision to sign Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. The Gunners have reportedly agreed on a five-year deal to bring the Englishman to the Emirates.
However, the decision to rope in Madueke has not gone down well with some fans of the North London side, as they have launched an online petition against the transfer. Campbell criticized the Madueke deal and urged the club to explain how he fits into Mikel Arteta's setup.
He said (via Metro):
“I’ve seen him play, and he’s a very dynamic, keep-going kind of player that can cause problems when he gets into the final third. I think most people are probably thinking, 'Do we need him?'. He’s a quality player, but I think the club needs to explain why they’re getting certain players in and how it’s going to fit into our system. It’s important to explain that to the players and the fans."
Madueke, who is currently in action with Chelsea at the FIFA Club World Cup, will finalize his move to Arsenal after lining up for the Blues in Sunday's final against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).