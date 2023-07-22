Arsenal ready to sell six players to fund move for Ajax star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have made him a top priority, given Nicolas Pepe's potential exit from the Emirates this summer.

The north London outfit are reportedly looking to sell six players to match the €40 million asking price for the Ghana international (via Football Transfers). The players mentioned in the report are Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares, Pepe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding.

While Kudus often occupies the attacking midfield position, he can also play out wide. Arsenal have been in the market for a player who can play on the right-hand side to provide cover for Bukayo Saka.

The Premier League club was linked with Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen. But they have lost out to Aston Villa, who are ready to pay £51.9 million for the winger (via The Guardian).

During his last season with Ajax, Kudus made 42 appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions. The player also caught the eye of many while appearing for his national team in the FIFA World Cup last year.

Should Arsenal complete the 22-year-old's signing, the club will have adequate cover for captain Martin Odegaard and Saka. However, the Gunners could face competition from Manchester United, given the club's manager is a fan of Kudus (via Football Transfers).

Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona's Raphinha- reports

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

According to The Sun, Arsenal are in the race to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha. After losing out to Aston Villa for Moussa Diaby's services, the Gunners have lined up a couple of alternatives.

One of the names doing the rounds is that of Raphinha's. The same report suggests that the Premier League champions Manchester City are the likeliest to complete a deal for the Brazil international.

The 26-year-old winger only joined the Catalan club from Leeds in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of €58 million (via transfermarkt). During his stay so far, the player has scored 10 goals and provided 12 assists from 50 appearances.

However, the north London outfit seem to be in pursuit of Mohammed Kudus (via Fabrizio Romano), whose signing could eliminate the very need for Raphinha at the club.